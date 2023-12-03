OpenAI commits to buy $51 million worth of AI chips from startup backed by CEO Sam Altman

At one point Ren claimed to investors that it had advanced talks to sell the system to Google, Oracle, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon. Microsoft declined to comment, and other companies did not respond to requests for comment.

security fear

The Prosperity7-led funding round announced last year brings Ren’s total funding to $33 million through April 2022. This was enough to be operational by early 2025 and valued the company at $90 million, excluding new cash raised, according to investor disclosures. The documents cited Altman’s personal investment and Ren’s letter of intent with OpenAI as reasons for supporting the company.

In a Rain press release for last year’s fundraising, Altman praised the startup for producing a prototype in 2021 and said it could “significantly reduce the cost of building powerful AI models and hopefully one day enable real artificial intelligence.” Will help in enabling common sense.”

Prosperity7’s investment in Rennes attracted the interest of the Interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which has the power to reject deals deemed a threat to national security.

CFIUS, as the Committee is known, has long been concerned about China gaining access to advanced U.S. semiconductors, and about China using intermediaries in the Middle East to quietly learn more about critical technology. Concern has increased, says Nevena Siemidzińska, a participant. Law firm Fox Rothschild that helps clients with CFIUS reviews. “The government doesn’t care about money,” she says. “It cares about access and control and the power of the foreign party.”

Ren received a small seed investment from the venture unit of Chinese search engine Baidu without any problems, but the larger Saudi investment attracted significant concerns. Prosperity7, a unit of Aramco Ventures, which is part of state-owned Saudi Aramco, could potentially let the oil giant and other big Middle East companies become clients, but would also bring REN into closer contact with the Saudi government. Could have.

CFIUS spokeswoman Megan Epper says the panel is “committed to taking all necessary actions within its authority to protect U.S. national security” but that “consistent with law and practice, CFIUS does not comment publicly on transactions that It may or may not happen.” “Reviewing.”

Data disclosed by CFIUS shows it reviews hundreds of deals annually and in the few cases where it has concerns, generally employs safeguards, such as preventing a foreign investor from taking a board seat. . It was not known why the committee required complete divestment from REN.

Three lawyers who regularly work on sensitive deals say they do not recall any previous Saudi Arabian deals completely blocked by CFIUS. “Divestment itself has been quite rare over the past 20 years and has largely been a measure reserved for Chinese investors,” says Luciano Racco, co-chair of the international trade and national security practice at law firm Foley Hogg.

If OpenAI is to regain some control over its hardware requirements it will likely need to find partners with deep-pocketed backers. Competitors Amazon and Google have spent years developing their own custom chips for AI projects and can finance them with revenue from their lucrative core businesses. Altman has ruled out OpenAI making its own chips, but that would also require significant funding.

Source: www.wired.com