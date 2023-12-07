OpenAI co-founder Reid Hoffman gives vote of confidence to Sam Altman

Hoffman and others said there is no need to stop the development of AI. He called the drastic measure, which some AI researchers have petitioned for, foolish and destructive. Hoffman identified himself as a rational “accelerationist” – someone who knows how to drive slowly when driving around a corner, but who, presumably, is happy to speed up when the path ahead is clear. He said, “I recommend everyone to join the optimist club, not because it is utopia and everything is going well, but because it could be part of a wonderful solution.” “That’s what we’re trying to build on.”

Mitchell and Buolamwini, who is artist-in-chief and president of the AI ​​harm advocacy group Algorithmic Justice League, said relying on company promises to reduce bias and abuse of AI will not be enough. In his view, governments should make it clear that AI systems cannot undermine people’s rights to fair treatment or humanity. “Those who are to be exploited or extorted, even exterminated” need to be protected, Buolamwini said, adding that systems such as deadly drones should be prevented. Needed “We are already in a world where AI is dangerous,” he said. “We have AI as the angel of death.”

Applications like Weapons are a far cry from OpenAI’s main focus on helping coders, writers, and other professionals. The company’s tools cannot be used in military and combat as per their terms – although OpenAI’s primary supporter and enthusiastic customer Microsoft has a big business with the US military. But Buolamwini suggested that companies developing commercial applications deserve no less scrutiny. As AI takes over mundane tasks like structuring, companies must be prepared to think about the social consequences of such a world that may provide less meaningful opportunities for workers to learn the basics of the job that would lead to becoming highly skilled. May be important for. “What does it mean to go through that process of creation, finding the right words, figuring out a way to express yourself, and learning something in the struggle to do it?” He said.

Stanford University computer scientist Fei-Fei Li, who runs the school’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, said the AI ​​community needs to focus on issues ranging from individual dignity to its impacts on people and the larger society. He said, “I should start a new club called Techno-Humanists.” “It’s very easy to say, ‘Do you want to speed up or slow down?’ we should talk Where? “We want to speed up, and where we should go slow.”

Li is one of the modern AI pioneers, having developed a computer vision system called ImageNet. Would OpenAI want a balanced voice like his on its new board? OpenAI board chair Brett Taylor did not respond to a request for comment. But if the opportunity arose, Lee said, “I would consider it carefully.”

