The firing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was due to “a breakdown in communication between Sam and the board,” not due to “malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, security, or security/privacy practices,” Chief Operating Officer executive Brad Lightcap wrote in an internal company memo Saturday morning, seen by Reuters.

The board of OpenAI, the maker of hit product ChatGPIT, on Friday ousted its high-profile CEO Altman, sending shockwaves through the tech industry. The company appointed former Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti as interim CEO.

According to an Searched. Brockman stepped down soon after Altman was fired. Another senior researcher, Szymon Sidor, confirmed to Reuters that he had also quit.

“The Team – Following yesterday’s announcement, which took us all by surprise, we have had a number of conversations with the Board to try to better understand the reasons and process behind their decision. These discussions, and our further “Options regarding the path forward have been underway since this morning,” Lightcap wrote in the memo.

“We can say with certainty that the board’s decision was not made in bad faith or in response to anything related to our financial, business, security, or security/privacy practices,” he wrote. “It was a breakdown in communication between Sam and the board.”

“We still share your concerns about how the process was handled and are working to resolve the situation,” he said in the note. “Our collective responsibility now is to our peers, partners, users, customers, and the broader world who share our vision of broadly beneficial AGI.”

