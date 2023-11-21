OpenAI CEO’s ouster brings EU regulatory debate into focus

By Martin Coulter and Supanth Mukherjee

LONDON (Reuters) – As the European Union moves closer to passing sweeping laws governing artificial intelligence, lawmakers and experts say the surprising exclusion of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shows the need for stricter rules. Underlines.

Altman, the co-founder of the startup that sparked the generative AI boom last year, was abruptly fired by OpenAI’s board last week, sending shock waves through the tech world and prompting employees at the company to threaten mass resignations. Went.

Across the Atlantic, the European Commission, European Parliament and EU Council are hammering out the details of the AI ​​Act, a sweeping set of laws that would require certain companies to complete extensive risk assessments and provide data to regulators.

In recent weeks, negotiations over the extent to which companies should be allowed to self-regulate have been at a standstill.

Brando Benfi, one of two European Parliament lawmakers leading negotiations on the laws, told Reuters: “The understandable drama around Altman being sacked from OpenAI and now joining Microsoft shows us that we are being led by visionary leaders.” Cannot rely on voluntary agreements reached.

“Regulation, especially when dealing with the most powerful AI models, must be strong, transparent and enforceable to protect our society.”

On Monday, Reuters reported that France, Germany and Italy have reached an agreement on how AI should be regulated, a move that is expected to accelerate negotiations at the European level.

All three governments support “mandatory self-regulation through codes of conduct” for those using generic AI models, but some experts said this would not be enough.

Dutch Digitalization Minister Alexandra van Hafelen told Reuters the OpenAI saga underlined the need for stricter regulations.

“In my opinion the lack of transparency and reliance on a few influential companies clearly underlines the need for regulation,” he said.

Meanwhile, AI expert Gary Marcus of New York University wrote on social media platform Is.

“Please do not ignore the EU AI Act; we need it now more than ever.”

(Reporting by Martin Coulter and Supanth Mukherjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

