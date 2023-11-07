OpenAI CEO Sam Altman overtakes Elon Musk in AI arms race

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman dismissed Elon Musk’s latest venture in the AI ​​industry during a press conference at OpenAI’s inaugural dev day on Monday.

This comes in the wake of Musk’s strategic announcement of his latest company, xAI’s new AI product, Grok.

In response to a question from VentureBeat about the timing of Musk’s announcements, Altman dismissed the potential threat from Musk’s new company, saying, “Elon is going to be Elon”.

a reporter at a press panel asked @sama What he thinks about Elon Musk releasing XAI’s chatbot “Grok” just before OpenAI’s developer day. Altman’s answer: “Elon is going to be Elon.” – Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) 6 November 2023

VentureBeat: Why do you think Elon Musk chose to share the Grok news a few days before DevDay and then moments after the OpenAI announcements? Is there still blood there? What is the matter? Sam Altman: “Elon is going to be Elon. ??” pic.twitter.com/JJTWeFFalk – Michael Nunez (@MichaelFNunez) 6 November 2023

The quick exchange captured the growing rancor between Altman and Musk, who have gone from allies to combatants in the race to dominate one of Silicon Valley’s most lucrative new markets — generative AI.

a bitterness is falling out

Musk was an early investor in OpenAI when it launched in 2015, and raised substantial funding along with other tech giants like Reid Hoffman. The venture attracted top AI experts, and plucked them away from established tech giants and prestigious academic institutions.

But Altman and Musk reportedly fell out in 2018 over the direction of OpenAI, with Musk proposing to take control of the lab to accelerate its progress. Altman and the OpenAI board rebuked Musk, who canceled most of his pledged funding after he stepped down from the company.

“I’m the reason OpenAI exists,” Musk later insisted during an interview with CNBC. “It wouldn’t exist without me.”

Musk tries to steal OpenAI’s spotlight

Musk came forward once again on Friday needle prick His former disciple. Just days before OpenAI’s inaugural developer conference in San Francisco, Musk unveiled his new startup XAI and its first product, an AI chatbot. grok,

This was at the time a bald attempt to advance OpenAI’s program and create doubt about the progress of products like ChatGPT, the viral conversation app that has fueled high demand for generative AI. musk tweeted again About Groke moments before Altman took the stage for his first Dev Day keynote speech.

Musk’s actions made no difference to OpenAI

If Altman was angry at Musk’s move, he didn’t show it. The OpenAI chief unveiled a series of ambitious new offerings from his company, including the release of the GPT-4 Turbo and Assistant APIs.

The suite of new tools revealed is what OpenAI aims to gain over Musk and other rivals in the white-hot AI arms race. Casually ignoring Musk’s criticism, Altman indicated that OpenAI will dictate the pace of progress, not the other way around.

OpenAI’s announcements underscore the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology. Musk, on the other hand, has chosen a different approach with Grok by focusing on real-time data and efficiency complemented with a touch of humor. This feature could potentially set Grok apart in an industry that often leans toward the serious side.

The AI ​​arms race heats up

Still, Musk’s virtually unlimited resources ensure that xAI will remain a threat. The flamboyant billionaire has disrupted multiple industries and appears determined to take over OpenAI’s lead in AI.

For now, Altman seems content to poke the bear with subtlety, while his researchers continue to push the boundaries of what machines can do with language and creativity. But the passive-aggressive rivalry between these two ambitious leaders guarantees that the competition to own the future of AI will only heat up.

