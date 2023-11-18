OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired: was it really necessary?

OpenAI Chat GPT getty

There was a shock wave yesterday when OpenAI’s board ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Details are unclear at this time, but the media is not only over the Shell shock of Mr Altman apparently not being pre-warned or trained, as is the shock to Shell’s employees and certainly investors.

A corporate statement released said Mr. Altman’s departure follows a thoughtful review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board, which impaired his ability to perform his responsibilities. Obstruction occurred. The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.

In a statement, the board of directors said: “OpenAI was intentionally structured to further our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The Board is fully committed to accomplishing this mission. We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and development of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product and security functions, Meera is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have full confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

Altman was apparently taken aback and was not aware that there were concerns. Standing with Altman, Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI, also resigned on Friday in solidarity with Mr. Altman and issued a release. statement Saying that they were both “shocked and saddened by what the board did today.”

Mr. Altman was asked to attend a video meeting with the board on Friday afternoon and was immediately fired, Mr. Brockman said.

Fostering board communication with the CEO and founders is an important skill. However, CEOs and founders also deserve effective coaching because founders are deeply rooted in the cultural psyche.

It will no doubt be interesting to monitor the expected additional fallout and legal risks.