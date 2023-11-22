OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO, installs new board days after co-founder's ouster

NetChoice Vice President Carl Szabo reacts to Microsoft’s hiring of ousted OpenAI founder Sam Altman on ‘The Big Money Show’.

Sam Altman will return to OpenAI as CEO after being ousted from the position by the board last Friday, the company announced early Wednesday.

A new board of Brett Taylor (Chairman), Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo has also been installed. D’Angelo is the only member who was on the previous board that decided to remove Altman.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for the return of Sam Altman as CEO to OpenAI with the new initial board of Brett Taylor (Chairman), Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo. We are collaborating to work out the details. Thank you very much for your patience through this,” OpenAI wrote on Twitter.

OpenAI Board In Talks With Sam Altman To Discuss His Potential Return: Report

Sam Altman was reinstated as CEO at OpenAI on Wednesday morning after several days of turmoil following the former board’s decision to remove him from his position. (Stephanie Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Altman, who was selected by Microsoft on Sunday evening, said he is “looking forward to returning to OpenAI.”

“I love OpenAI, and everything I have done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join MSFT at Sun Evening, it was clear that this This was the best path for me and the team. With the support of the new board and Satya, I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with MSFT,” Altman wrote on X.

Stocks in this article:

Get Fox Business by clicking here

OpenAI was in turmoil following Altman’s ouster as nearly all of the company’s 770 employees signed a letter threatening to leave Microsoft unless Altman was reinstated and the board resigned. Will join.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com