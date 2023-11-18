OpenAI boots Altman, co-founder resigns in solidarity while Microsoft leaves holding the bag

Microsoft leadership was surprised by those announcements OpenAI CEO According to reports, Sam Altman is being removed from his post.

Company executives reportedly received only a few minutes’ notice of Altman’s dismissal before the news became public Friday afternoon — but the tech giant is choosing to stand in for CEO Mira Muratti.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote, “We have signed a long-term agreement with OpenAI, which will give us full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; and we look forward to our partnership with Mira and the team.” Will remain committed to.” a statement.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman resigns

“Together, we will continue to deliver meaningful benefits of this technology to the world,” he said.

Microsoft Announced earlier this year It will invest up to $10 billion in OpenAI, expanding collaboration between the two companies to include AI supercomputing and research, while enabling both to independently commercialize the resulting advanced AI technologies.

The chaos at the top levels of OpenAI could prove to be an opportunity for Microsoft to flex its muscles and exert more direct control over the rudderless tech company.

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman ‘shocked and saddened’ by CEO Sam Altman’s departure

The situation has been made worse by OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman’s decision to leave the company in solidarity with Altman.

Brockman said Friday he was “shocked and saddened” by the company’s board of directors’ decision to fire Altman. The board said in a press release on Friday that Altman is leaving OpenAI due to a lack of communication with the board.

After learning of Attman’s departure, Brockman announced that he was stepping down as company president based on a board decision.

“Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman wrote on X just before midnight Friday. X, formerly known as Twitter. “Let’s first say thank you to all the incredible people we’ve worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and everyone who has been reaching out to us.”

Brockman said he and Altman are trying to figure out what exactly happened that led to the board’s decision to fire Altman.

Brockman also provided a timetable regarding his and Altman’s departure from the company.

