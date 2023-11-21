Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

The future of OpenAI remains uncertain after extraordinary efforts by employees and investors to remove the board failed to convince its directors to resign and reinstate co-founder Sam Altman.

By the end of Monday, 747 of 770 OpenAI employees had signed a letter threatening termination if the three directors refused to resign and Altman was fired on Friday, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. If his decision to fire him is overturned, he will step down and join Microsoft. ,

Meanwhile, venture capitalists backing generative artificial intelligence start-ups have rallied behind the employees’ demands and are pursuing legal measures to force the board to reverse course, according to several people with knowledge of their thinking. Were searching. A person from a venture fund invested in OpenAI said that “legal action could come as soon as tomorrow”, without specifying what form it would take.

But according to a person with direct knowledge of conversations between employees and board directors, the board remained firm and prepared to test employees’ willingness to leave. In their letter, the employees said the way directors fired Altman and removed his co-founder Greg Brockman from his position on the board “undermined our mission and the company”. Brockman later left the company.

Ilya Sutskever, the last remaining co-founder on the board and chief scientist at OpenAI, signed the staff letter after apologizing on social media for his role in firing Altman, without saying he would leave the board. He came under increasing pressure from staff to change his position over the weekend, according to people familiar with the situation.

Altman’s firing has thrown Silicon Valley’s most prestigious start-up into a deep crisis with no clear solution. OpenAI has been at the forefront of the boom in artificial intelligence, which many consider to be the most significant technological breakthrough since the creation of the smartphone or the Internet.

It has also presented a business opportunity for rival AI companies after OpenAI released its hugely popular ChatGPIT chatbot last year. On Monday, companies including Anthropic and Foghere were facing a surge in interest from OpenAI customers who were looking to hedge their bets if the sclerosis at startups continues, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. According to an investor in the start-up, rivals were “crawling all over” OpenAI’s staff to attract talented researchers.

In a social media post on Monday, Marc Benioff, chief executive of software company Salesforce, asked OpenAI researchers to send him their CVs and offered them a salary equal to their salary. Mustafa Suleiman, founder of AI start-up Inflection, posted that the events at OpenAI were “very sad” but that his company was moving forward. “Come run with us!” He added.

In their letter, the employees threatened to leave the company “immediately” if the board did not reverse its course. Microsoft on Sunday committed to hiring Altman, Brockman and any other OpenAI staff who chose to join them in a new AI research subsidiary.

In addition to Sutskever, OpenAI’s directors are Adam D’Angelo, chief executive of question-and-answer service Quora, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner from the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University.

On Sunday night, he bypassed Altman, who had reappeared at OpenAI’s headquarters, and anointed Emmett Shear, co-founder of video-streaming service Twitch, as interim chief executive. He replaces Chief Technology Officer Meira Murati, who was promoted to interim chief executive on Friday. By Monday afternoon, early OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla had asked Shear to step down.

With the two sides united, Altman’s key supporter, Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella, said he would stand by the OpenAI co-founder. In the interview aired Monday, Nadella said he couldn’t say who would be chief executive Tuesday morning, but that he would continue to support Altman, whether he returns to OpenAI or works in-house at Microsoft. The software giant has been OpenAI’s biggest supporter, providing a range of hardware support and investments.

Nadella said the 38-year-old entrepreneur will be able to pursue additional projects while working at Microsoft. Altman has a nuclear fission venture and a cryptocurrency project and has sought to start a device company and a chip business, according to people with knowledge of the matter. “We will work on the administrative aspects of this,” Nadella said.

Ibrahim Ajami, head of ventures at Mubadala Capital, part of Mubadala Investment Company, a $284 billion Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, said the chaos at OpenAI had underlined that “it is very difficult to underwrite these companies today”. Mubadala has a partnership with Microsoft but has not invested in OpenAI.

“As long-term investors, we will value companies based on their customers, deep partnerships, talent and long-term defensive moat,” he said. “Where does all that sit with OpenAI today?”.

Additional reporting by Camilla Hodgson in San Francisco

