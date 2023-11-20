November 20, 2023
OpenAI board stands by decision to remove Sam Altman from CEO role


The board of directors of high-flying artificial intelligence start-up, OpenAI, is standing by its decision to oust its former chief executive Sam Altman, according to an internal memo sent to company employees Sunday night.

OpenAI named former Twitch executive Emmett Shear as the new interim chief executive, replacing longtime OpenAI executive Mira Murati, who was named interim chief executive following Mr. Altman’s ouster. According to the memo seen by , the board said Mr. Shearer had “a unique blend of skills, expertise and relationships that will advance OpenAI.”

“The board firmly stands by its decision as the only path forward to advance and defend OpenAI’s mission,” the memo said Friday, referring to Mr. Altman’s removal. It was signed by each of the four directors of the company’s board; Adam D’Angelo, Helen Toner, Ilya Sutskever, and Tasha McCauley.

“Simply put, Sam’s behavior and lack of transparency in his interactions with the board have weakened the board’s ability to effectively oversee the company,” the memo said.

Mr. Altman’s dismissal stunned the tech industry and OpenAI’s investors, including Microsoft, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital. Microsoft, which has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI, learned of Mr. Altman’s exit just a minute before the announcement, while other investors learned he had been ousted through social media. No further information or updates were given over the weekend.

Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest investor, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The board did not cite specific incidents involving Mr. Altman as the reason for his removal. Rather, it claimed that Mr. Altman had “lost the confidence of the Board of Directors” and that his removal was “necessary to preserve the ability of the Board to execute its responsibilities and advance the mission of this organization.”

“It is paramount that any CEO be honest and transparent with his or her board,” the memo said.

OpenAI and Mr. Altman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: www.nytimes.com

