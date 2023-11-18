OpenAI board removes Sam Altman as CEO, begins search for successor

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

Talk about Friday’s news dump: In a surprise move, OpenAI, which aims to usher in the era of consumer-facing generative AI with ChatGPT and its underlying GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 large language models (LLMs), today announced it has taken the extraordinary step of immediately removing co-founder Sam Altman as CEO and replacing him with Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti, who will serve as interim CEO while the company Is looking for a full time replacement.

The move was taken by the OpenAI board of directors.

As written about Altman in a blog post on the OpenAI website: “He was not consistently forthright in his communications with the Board, which hindered its ability to carry out its responsibilities. The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

Altman’s sudden removal came shortly after OpenAI’s DayDay developer conference, at which the company unveiled several new innovations, including customizable user-generated GPTs, and amid ongoing public allegations of childhood abuse by his sister Anne Altman. A spokesperson for OpenAI told VentureBeat via email that this news is not related to Annie’s allegations.

Sam nevertheless took a positive stance about his exit, posting on his personal X account that he “loved my time at OpenAI” and hinting at a “next” chapter for himself.

I loved my time at OpenAI. It was a little transformative for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all I liked working with such talented people. There will be more to say later about what lies ahead. , – Sam Altman (@sama) 17 November 2023

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was among those who praised Altman after his exit was announced, calling him a “hero”.

Sam Altman is my hero. He built a company worth $90 billion from nothing and changed our collective world forever. I can’t wait to see what he does next. I and billions of others will benefit from his future work – it will be absolutely incredible. Thank you… – Eric Schmidt (@ericschmidt) 17 November 2023

Sam’s brother, Jack Altman, who is also a tech entrepreneur and CEO of HR software company Lattice, posted his support on Twitter.

What’s even more important is being one of the most talented and influential people ever in our industry. Sam is one of the most generous and caring people I know. I have never met anyone who supported and uplifted those around him more. No brother could be more proud than this. – Jack Altman (@jaltma) 17 November 2023

Another leadership change

OpenAI’s blog post also said that Greg Brockman will step down from his role as Chairman of the Board at OpenAI, but will continue in his role as President of the company. Yet Brockman suddenly announced he left the company 4:09 PM PT In an ex post.

OpenAI’s board includes OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, independent director Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology. Until this change, Brockman was joined on the board by Sam Altman, OpenAI’s co-founder and now former CEO.

Under Altman, OpenAI achieved notable innovations such as its GPT LLM, but also came under criticism over transparency and ethics issues as it rapidly expanded capabilities.

The board stated that “OpenAI was intentionally structured to further our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.” They are committed to this founding purpose.

Altman helped found OpenAI in 2015 with Brockman, chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Elon Musk, and others. He served as CEO for eight years, overseeing its growth from an unknown startup to a leading AI powerhouse.

The Board now believes that “new leadership is necessary as we move forward” to maintain focus on OpenAI’s mission during the next phase of growth.

Murati has been with OpenAI for 5 years and currently oversees research, product development, and security.

Read the full OpenAI blog post on the matter below:

Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti was appointed interim CEO to lead OpenAI; Sam Altman left the company.

The search process to identify a permanent successor is ongoing.

The Board of Directors of OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) that serves as the overall governing body for all OpenAI activities, today announced that Sam Altman will be departing as CEO and leaving the Board of Directors. The company’s Chief Technology Officer Meera Murati will serve as interim CEO with immediate effect.

A member of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has played a key role in OpenAI’s growth as a global AI leader. She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company’s values, operations and business, and already leads the company’s research, product and security functions. Given his long tenure and close engagement with all aspects of the Company, including his experience in AI governance and policy, the Board believes he is uniquely qualified for this role and will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO. Expect a seamless transition while doing so.

Mr. Altman’s departure follows a thoughtful review process by the Board, which concluded that he was not consistently forthright in his communications with the Board, thereby hindering its ability to perform its responsibilities. The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.

In a statement, the board of directors said: “OpenAI was intentionally structured to further our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The Board is fully committed to accomplishing this mission. We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and development of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product and security functions, Meera is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have full confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

OpenAI’s board of directors includes OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, independent director Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

As part of this transition, Greg Brockman will step down as Chairman of the Board and will remain in his role at the company and report to the CEO.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization with the core mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. In 2019, OpenAI reorganized to ensure that the company could raise capital to fulfill this mission while preserving its nonprofit structure, governance, and oversight. The majority of the board is independent, and independent directors do not own equity in OpenAI. Although the Company has experienced dramatic growth, advancing OpenAI’s mission and preserving the principles of its charter remains the Board’s fundamental governance responsibility.

