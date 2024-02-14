OpenAI board member Brett Taylor has a new AI startup techcrunch

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we uncover the numbers and nuances behind the headlines.

Welcome to our Wednesday show, where we talk about the week’s major startup and venture capital news. We’ve got a whole bunch of content today, so let’s get to work:

Brett Taylor’s new startup is making headlines: Known for his work at Facebook, Salesforce, and OpenAI, Taylor’s new startup Sierra is building conversational AI agents. To date it has raised a mountain of capital, which it may need, because it is not alone in its field.

Counter-cultural decision of Flowfy: FlowFi is building software to help startups keep their books more intelligently. But it will not attempt to replace human input in financial operations. Instead, it is linking its software with the labor market so startups can blend human and computer intelligence. If it means more GAAP accounting for startups, we're here for it.

Bold and Antithesis Snag in the New Capital: Bold raised $50 million for its Latin American fintech business, good news for a region and sector that once went together like peanut butter and honey. Antithesis, meanwhile, raised $47 million for its software testing service.

Homebrew Up, Foundry Out: Homebrew is raising an interesting new $50 million fund, while Foundry has announced that after its existing $500 million fund, it is exiting the game.

We also talked about mushrooms — it’s PG-13, I promise — and EarlyBird Health’s latest fund.

