OpenAI board in discussions with Sam Altman to return as CEO

The OpenAI board is in discussions with Sam Altman to return as CEO, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. One of them said Altman, who was suddenly fired by the board without notice on Friday, is “ambiguous” about coming back and wants significant governance changes.

Chatting with the company just a day after Altman was fired shows that OpenAI is in a state of free-fall without him. Hours after being fired, OpenAI president and former board chair Greg Brockman resigned, and the two are talking to friends and investors about starting another company. A series of senior researchers also resigned on Friday, and people close to OpenAI say more departures are in the works.

Altman is “ambivalent” about coming back

OpenAI’s largest investor, Microsoft, said in a statement shortly after Altman’s dismissal that the company “remains committed” to its partnership with the AI ​​firm. However, OpenAI investors were not given advance warning or opportunity to consider the board’s decision to remove Altman. As the face of the company and the most prominent voice in AI, his removal throws OpenAI’s future into uncertainty at a time when rivals are racing to catch up to ChatGPIT’s unprecedented growth.

A spokesperson for OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment about Altman discussing the withdrawal with the board. A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment.

OpenAI’s current board includes Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former GeoSim Systems CEO Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. Unlike traditional companies, the board is not tasked with maximizing shareholder value, and none of them own equity in OpenAI. Instead, their stated mission is to ensure the creation of “broadly beneficial” artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

Sutskever, who also co-founded OpenAI and leads its researchers, played a key role in Altman’s ouster this week, according to multiple sources. Sources say his role in the coup suggests a power struggle between the research and product sides of the company.

