OpenAI appoints former Twitch boss Emmett Shear as CEO after Sam Altman’s sudden departure

In 2014, Amazon acquired Twitch for an industry-shaking $970 million. Shire (pictured here) is believed to have made $100 million from the sale (Evening Standard)

OpenAI has appointed former Twitch boss Emmett Shearer as its new CEO, following the sudden ouster of Sam Altman from the company on Friday, another surprise move that could deepen internal tensions at the company.

Altman arrived at OpenAI’s San Francisco headquarters on Sunday for key talks with senior company executives, but he reportedly will not be returning to the board, despite several senior members of the company coming to his defense.

But co-founder Ilya Sutskever reportedly revealed Shear’s appointment in a note to employees. He replaces Chief Technology Officer Meira Murati, who was named interim CEO on Friday.

The meeting was reportedly brokered by key investor Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, with Altman’s proposed reinstatement being conditioned on the removal of existing board members who voted to fire him. Had voted for.

Altman was abruptly fired from his role as CEO late Friday night, sending shockwaves through the tech world.

The 37-year-old reportedly received a message from a fellow board member inviting him to an impromptu Google Meet video call, after which Altman learned that he had been fired by the board.

In a statement released late Friday, the firm said it had “concluded that he was not consistently clear in his communications with the board, which hindered his ability to perform his responsibilities.”

“The board no longer has confidence in her ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said, adding that Mira Muratti, chief technology officer, will remain as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found. No evidence was presented that board members believed Altman was not ‘candid’ with them.

The board’s announcement surprised senior members of Microsoft as well as Open AI, including its co-founder Greg Brockman, who was also removed from his role as company chairman. Three senior researchers, Jakub Pachocki, Alexander Madry and Szymon Sidor, also resigned in retaliation for the move, The Information reported. “Today was a strange experience in many ways,” a shocked Altman later posted on Twitter.

Altman’s replacement, Emmett Shearer, became CEO of video streaming site Twitch in 2011. In 2014, Amazon acquired Twitch for $970 million, which shook the industry. Shire is believed to have made $100 million from the sale.

Like Altman, Shearer, 40, has also served as a partner at Y Combinator, a San Francisco-based technology venture capital firm.

Some believe that tensions over the company’s stance towards profit making were responsible for the apparent rift at senior levels in the company. OpenAI was founded as a non-profit, but later reorganized to include a for-profit subsidiary, which continues to be governed by the board members of its non-profit parent company. In a possible echo of the company’s internal tensions, Elon Musk, an early investor, expressed his concern in February that the company had become a “closed source, profit-maximizing company…not what I wanted.”

There have also been reports of internal division over the company’s AI security policies, with some raising concerns over security considerations. According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI’s chief scientist and co-founder Ilya Sutskever was “concerned about the long-term security” of OpenAI’s products and was eager for greater alignment with humanitarian values. But at a company meeting after Altman’s departure, Sutskever refused to tell employees why its CEO had left the company.

OpenAI’s board did not include any financial investors or members with executive experience at a large-scale technology company, but instead included the CEO of Q&A website Quora, a university researcher, and a robotics entrepreneur.

James Wise, venture capitalist at Balderton Capital, told the Standard, “This latest drama reiterates a lesson that the technology world has ignored over the past few years – that good governance and boards matter.”

“OpenAI’s board did not evolve like the company. It appears the five-member board did not even inform Microsoft, with which it has a $10 billion deal, before Sam’s dismissal.

“Compare this to Facebook’s early board, which even in its infancy included people like Peter Thiel, one of the world’s greatest technology entrepreneurs, and Jim Breyer, a renowned venture capitalist with experience in many corporate successes and failures.”

Altman had turned OpenAI into the world’s most famous AI business before he was suddenly fired. He led the company through a period of surprisingly rapid growth, in which its AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, hit 100 million regular users within just weeks of launch and the company’s valuation reportedly reached $90 billion. Went. There was so much publicity surrounding ChatGPT that OpenAI soon ran out of server capacity and was forced to turn away customers.

The success propelled Altman to stardom as the tech boss became the face of generative AI, joining the ranks of Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg and becoming a celebrity entrepreneur in his own right. Over the weekend, several big tech CEOs came out to defend Altman after he was fired and urged his reinstatement, including Google co-founder Eric Schmidt and Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong.

