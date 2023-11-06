OpenAI announces GPT-4 Turbo, Assistant API at DevDay; It aims to revolutionize AI apps

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

At its annual DevDay event, artificial intelligence startup OpenAI unveiled several new capabilities and pricing changes for its AI platform. The enhancements promise to make OpenAI’s technology more powerful, flexible, and affordable for developers building real-world applications.

The star of the show was GPT-4 Turbo, an advanced version of OpenAI’s large language models that can understand and generate human-like text. GPT-4 Turbo doubled the context window to 128,000 tokens, allowing it to take in the equivalent of 300 pages of text at once. This expanded memory and logic allows for more subtle interactions and complex instructions.

OpenAI says GPT-4 Turbo is 3x cheaper per token for input and 2x cheaper for output than previous GPT-4. For enterprise users, lower prices mean faster payback on AI investments. But it also lowers the barrier for startups and small teams to take advantage of advanced generative AI.

Assistants API unlocks custom AI agents

Another important announcement was the launch of the Assistants API. This toolset allows developers to create AI agents customized for specific use cases – anything from coding assistants to vacation planners to voice-controlled DJs.

Assistants can leverage capabilities like conversing in natural language, performing tasks, running code, and acquiring external knowledge. The launch aims to unlock an entirely new level of intelligence in apps. Assistants can now learn users’ goals and automatically take actions to accomplish them.

Other notable upgrades: Vision, TTS, copyright protection

Other notable updates include integrating computer vision and text-to-speech into the platform. DALL-E 3, OpenAI’s photorealistic image generator, is now directly accessible via API. OpenAI also launched a copyright protection program called Copyright Shield to protect customers from infringement claims when using common platform features.

With these improvements, OpenAI continues to rapidly iterate its developer platform. And the drop in pricing has put the technology within reach of more companies looking to integrate next-generation AI.

Major business implications

New models and developer tools can have far-reaching impacts on businesses across a variety of industries. By making AI more affordable and easier to implement, OpenAI can potentially disrupt the AI ​​market and change the way businesses leverage AI.

Newer, more capable models like GPT-4 Turbo could enable businesses to build more sophisticated AI applications and services. Meanwhile, Assistant APIs and multimodal capabilities can allow businesses to create more engaging and intuitive user experiences.

However, these new offerings may also present challenges for businesses, especially in terms of data privacy and security. Businesses will need to ensure they have strong data governance policies in place to protect user data and comply with data protection regulations.

Overall, OpenAI’s new offerings represent an exciting step forward for the AI ​​industry, and it will be interesting to see how businesses leverage these tools to innovate and create value in the years to come.

