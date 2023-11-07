OpenAI announces customizable ‘GPT’ for businesses and consumers

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Network and learn from industry peers, learn more

OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, today announced the launch of customizable AI agents called “GPTs.” These new tools allow anyone to create customized versions of ChatGPT for specific purposes without the need to code.

The move signals OpenAI’s continued forays into enterprise AI and efforts to monetize its popular technology. While ChatGPT itself is free, GPT will only be available to paying customers of ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise.

GPTs let users customize ChatGPT for specific needs

According to the company, GPT lets users combine instructions, additional knowledge, and skills for more customized interactions. For businesses, GPTs can be designed for individual departments, proprietary data sets, and specialized use cases such as marketing, research, and onboarding new employees.

“GPT answers this call by allowing you to create versions of ChatGPT for specific use cases, departments, or proprietary datasets,” OpenAI said in a statement emailed to VentureBeat. “Early customers like Amgen, Bain and Square are already leveraging internal GPT.”

The launch comes amid growing interest in generative AI following the viral debut of ChatGPIT in November. However, experts say businesses have been cautious in deploying the technology due to concerns over data privacy, security risks and unproven benefits.

GPT is seen as making AI more practical for enterprises

GPT is a major step towards enabling AI for enterprises. Being able to customize models for specific use cases makes the value proposition more clear.

However, generative AI still faces barriers to widespread business adoption. There are open questions about how to integrate it with existing systems and how to measure ROI. But tools like GPT will accelerate usage.

GPTs are also available for individual consumers

GPTs also extend OpenAI’s offerings to individual consumers. Users can create GPTs themselves or access pre-built GPTs through the upcoming GPT Store. OpenAI says GPT can help with specific tasks like learning the rules of a board game, teaching math to children, or designing stickers.

The launch comes amid intense scrutiny over AI security and ethics. OpenAI stated that GPTs were created with privacy protections in mind, although some experts are concerned about potential misuse of the technology.

The launch of GPT represents a major step towards personalization and democratization of AI technology. This allows users to tailor AI chatbots to their specific needs and opens up new possibilities for AI applications in both personal and business areas. As AI becomes more integrated into our daily lives, customizable AI tools like GPT will likely play an increasingly important role.

