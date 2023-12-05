Open-source SuperDuperDB brings AI to enterprise databases

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

San Francisco-based SuperDuperDB, an Intel Ignite portfolio company working to simplify the way teams build and deploy AI apps, today released version 0.1 of its open-source framework.

Available as a Python package, the framework allows users to integrate AI – machine learning (ML) models with their choice of AI application programming interface (API) and vector search capabilities with existing databases and build AI applications directly on top of them. Allows.

The offering already supports popular AI models and databases, and has received $1.75 million in seed funding from Hetz.vc, Session.vc and the venture capital arm of data ecosystem major MongoDB.

“Supporting MongoDB is a testament to SuperDuperDB’s attitude and transformative potential. Our goal is to bridge the gap between data storage systems and AI, making it incredibly simple for organizations to build and manage AI applications by enabling a new era of software development in which data and AI form an intimate symbiosis. ,” Timo Hagenow, CEO of SuperDuperDB, said in a statement.

vb event

AI Impact Tour

Join the enterprise AI community at VentureBeat’s AI Impact Tour coming to a city near you!

learn more

This framework is available on Product Hunt starting today.

Solving AI Problems with SuperDuperDB

AI is rapidly becoming a standard technology powering modern enterprise operations, but building applications that use powerful ML models and proprietary data to deliver business value is not easy.

Even with a wide range of ML models and APIs, developers have to put in a lot of effort to bring them to production. They have to use tools from the “MLops” and “DevOps” ecosystem to extract data from the main database and transfer it to specialized vector databases through a series of complex and delicate pipelines. This takes time and can often delay the launch of projects.

“Startups and innovations in the area of ​​‘simplifying AI’ focus either solely on making it easier to deploy algorithms on compute resources or on combining algorithms and data in a complex series of pipelines in an area called MLOps.” Hageno told VentureBeat.

To solve this challenge and make it easier for teams to combine their algorithms with the data that fills it with value, Hagenow and team created SuperDuperDB, a framework that brings AI models—including streaming inference and scalable model training – being used directly by the database. Enterprise, rather than the other way around.

“SuperDuperDB can be simply installed as an open-source Python package and allows developers to set up a single scalable deployment of all their AI models and APIs, communicating directly with the database. This turns the database into a(n)(‘super-duper’) AI development and deployment environment. The environment can be deployed in standalone experimental mode, on a single client, or with scalable compute in cloud or on-premise environments via Kubernetes, using best-in-class open-source deployment software. “It gives developers and administrators end-to-end open-source control over algorithms, data, compute, and infrastructure,” Hagenow explained.

Using this offering, developers can use not only standard machine learning models for applications such as classification, regression, and recommendation systems, but also the latest generative AI models to enable LLM-based chat and vector search, as well as specialized Can also use high custom models for. use cases. For vector searching, it uses either in-database vector functionality provided by database vendors or its own vector-index implementation capabilities.

Superstrong Partner Ecosystem

Although the product is just a few months old, it has already gained significant traction from major ecosystem players, giving enterprise teams broad support for popular databases and models.

On the data side, it supports MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, DuckDB, Snowflake, BigQuery, ClickHouse, DataFusion, Druid, Impala, MSSQL, Oracle, Pandas, Polars, PySpark, Trino, and s3. Meanwhile, in terms of AI, it supports arbitrary models from the Python AI ecosystem, models from Pytorch, Sklaren, Hugging Face, and popular AI APIs from vendors like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cohere.

“MongoDB has made us an official technology partner and we’ve already run webinars and live coding sessions with key accounts like Cisco. We are also currently evaluating a series of POCs with Intel and some other SMEs, the CEO said, without sharing specific growth figures.

Architecture of SuperDuperDB

He also said that the company is moving to expand its ecosystem and is in talks with other leading database organizations regarding closer partnerships. The ultimate goal is to seamlessly integrate with enterprise data platforms like Databricks and Snowflake. As for Snowflake, the company is already planning a native app that will launch in the data cloud major’s marketplace.

Possibilities in all applications

If it becomes mainstream, it will become relatively easy for teams to build and deploy AI applications, no matter what field they are in.

“By combining SuperDuperDB’s technology with MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, the developer journey to using AI is significantly accelerated. Across many industries, from fraud detection in financial services to supply chain optimization in logistics to new drug discovery in healthcare and life sciences, developers can now build and ship modern applications rapidly and efficiently,’ ‘ noted Boris Balek, Field CTO of Industry Solutions at MongoDB.

There are some in-database AI offerings on the market, including MindsDB and PostgresML, but Hagenow pointed out that they are all SQL-based, which forces developers to adapt and migrate their SQL dialects. SuperDuperDB, on the other hand, is Python-first – the programming language for AI research and development.

“SuperDuperDB provides a simple (and familiar) Python interface but allows experts to drill down to any level of implementation details such as model weights or training details. Additionally, SuperDuperDB allows developers to work directly with images, video, audio, and any type of data in the database that can be encoded as bytes in Python. There’s nothing else like it in AI open-source,” he said.

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com