Open-source generative AI startup Mistral AI raises $415 million in funding - SiliconANGLE

French generic artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI today announced it has closed its second bumper funding round of the year, raising 385 million euros, or approximately $415 million, in a deal led by leading venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners .

The latest round is said to value Mistral AI at around $2 billion, and is another sign that investors are unlikely to quench their thirst for promising AI startups in the near future.

The Paris-based startup’s value has soared more than sevenfold just six months after it emerged in June, when it raised $113 million in a seed funding round just four weeks after its founding. Its three co-founders have significant pedigree in the AI ​​industry. Timothy Lacroix and Guillaume Lampl both previously worked as researchers at Meta Platform Inc.’s Paris AI Lab, while Arthur Mensch spent time working at AI research lab DeepMind, which has been part of Google LLC since 2014.

Like its competitors OpenAI and Google, Mistral AI is a developer of large language models, a type of AI that powers chatbot technologies like ChatGPT and Gemini. ChatGPT took the Internet by storm late last year with its human-like ability to converse with users on almost any topic.

But Mistral AI is different in its approach. It strongly believes that generative AI technologies should be open-source, meaning that the code that underlies its LLM is freely available for others to use and modify. By taking this open-source approach, the startup aims to give other users the tools to quickly create their own, customized chatbots.

OpenAI and Google have said in the past that working this way is dangerous, arguing that the underlying LLM could be abused and used to create tools that spread misinformation and other malicious content. .

“We believe AI should be open,” Andreessen Horowitz partner Anjani Midha told in an interview. He argues that the open-source approach has emerged as the norm in all other areas of technology, including computer operating systems, programming languages, databases, and others.

OpenAI is believed to be a collaboration between Google and Microsoft Corp. Generative AI is currently at the forefront of development, with billions of dollars spent to train models like GPT-4 and Gemini. These models are trained using massive amounts of text and data from the Internet, and have the ability to answer questions, take tests and write poems, create basic computer code, and much more.

Some argue that releasing such powerful models into the open-source domain is incredibly dangerous. OpenAI and Google have spent several months developing safety guardrails for their LLMs to ensure that they cannot for example be used to spread misinformation and hate speech or generate biased answers to questions .

However, others believe that the crown of generative AI will ultimately be won by companies that give the technology away for free, even if that means taking the risk of open-sourcing it without the same guardrails.

The leading developer of open-source LLMs at the moment may be Meta, which released its popular Llama 2 model earlier this year. Anyone can take the basic Llama 2 model and fine-tune it with their own data to create chatbots that are customized to perform different tasks.

Mistral AI’s product is also similar. In September, it announced the availability of its first LLM Mistral 7B. It’s a relatively small-sized LLM with only 7 billion parameters, but the startup claims it can outperform many of its larger rivals by processing and generating responses more efficiently and at lower cost.

Mistral AI’s ambitious roadmap calls for the development of additional “frontier models” focused on tasks such as summarization and question answering.

Mensch, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mistral AI, says the company has created a more efficient and cost-effective training methodology for its LLM. According to him, its models can operate at less than half the cost of OpenAI or Google’s best LLMs.

