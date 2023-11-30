As the UN global climate summit – COP28 – began in Dubai on Thursday, a parallel, related meeting dominated by Dubai’s mega-oil producing neighbour, Saudi Arabia, took place. OPEC+ – the major Middle Eastern and African oil producers along with Russia, Malaysia and Mexico – held a virtual meeting to try to set production levels for next year.

​Members want to boost global oil prices to support their economies. And at this meeting, that meant maintaining the cuts Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to earlier this year — and then cutting production even more next year. Reports from the meeting said that could lead to a supply shortfall of 2 million barrels per day by early 2024.

​You would think that this news would send a rise in oil futures prices, and that is what happened for some time on Thursday.

Then, that didn’t happen. Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude were down more than 2% for the day in late trading.

What’s going on?

Of the 2 million barrels per day OPEC+ members are promising to cut, at least half will come from the Saudis. This would lead to a significant reduction in global oil supply, said Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at Columbia Business School.

“This is basically the Saudis putting their weight behind it to say: ‘When you’re talking about climate in Dubai, look at us here – that’s more important to global energy markets,’” Wagner said.

So far, the impact has not been much. On Thursday, Brent crude was trading well below Saudi’s target price.

“The market is just saying, ‘Okay, I don’t think your cuts will be as impactful as they need to be to be able to maintain these prices,’” said Elena Rybakova, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“We have historically had this problem where the Saudis will take the lead on cuts, and then others will be much more reluctant to cut, or much less committed,” Rybakova said.

Meanwhile, Gernot Wagner said cuts to global oil supply may be less effective than previously thought in raising prices. That’s because demand for oil is faltering as renewable energy replaces fossil fuels in some parts of the world.

“This unprecedented growth in EVs is causing China’s oil demand to grow faster than anticipated, putting pressure on oil prices,” Wagner said.

Moreover, while the Saudis, Russians and others are holding back… “Here in the US, we are pumping record amounts of oil,” said Andrew Gross at AAA.

AAA reports that the average price of a gallon of gas on Thursday was $3.25, down from a high of $3.88 in September this year.

Source: www.marketplace.org