OPEC hits out at “extremely” negative oil market sentiment. But is it?

The global oil market on Monday (November 13, 2023) was greeted with a strong “overbought” negative oil market sentiment in the latest monthly report from crude producer group OPEC.

Global proxy benchmark Brent has failed to breach the $100 per barrel level, despite predictions of an increased risk premium due to the conflict in the Middle East and a joint Saudi-Russian production cut of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

In contrast, both Brent and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have recently lost most of their gains since October 7, when hostilities broke out between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with the latter Started attacking the East. provoking a sharp reaction from Tzahal or the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In fact, at one point both crude benchmarks hit their lowest levels since July due to global demand concerns. However, OPEC believes such concerns are exaggerated. Updating the market with its latest projections, the producer group said oil market fundamentals remain strong. It kept its world oil demand growth forecast for 2024 unchanged at 2.25 million bpd.

For 2023, OPEC revised global demand growth projections up marginally by 20,000 bpd to 2.5 million bpd. It praised the strength of the US economy, marked down forecasts about rising imports of Indian crude and shrugged off market pessimism over economic activity in China.

“The latest data shows that Chinese crude oil imports rose to 11.4 million bpd in October, and are on track to hit a new annual record high for this year, at almost the same level. In fact, Chinese Crude oil imports remained very healthy, reaching a record level that is well above the five-year average…Crude imports are up 1.2 million bpd year-on-year,” it noted.

Echoing recent comments from Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, OPEC also said: “Oil prices have declined in recent weeks, despite favorable market fundamentals, mainly due to financial sector speculators. “

Are bookmakers really to blame?

It’s a familiar line that OPEC has used before when the market doesn’t go the way it wants. As usual, the reasons lie somewhere in the middle. Bookmakers need a basis for betting. Right now those who are net short, i.e. betting on the price of oil falling, and inviting the wrath of OPEC, are placing more emphasis on what impact it is likely to have on oil prices. .

As OPEC says: “Potential downside risks to the current strong global economic growth forecasts, although modest, could include continued restrictive monetary policies to fight inflation and geopolitical developments.”

Many, especially money managers, do not view these risks as small as OPEC. On the demand side, I agree with OPEC’s assessment of rising US consumption with higher seasonal demand coinciding with the Northern Hemisphere winter as well as the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The same applies to the group’s assessment of India’s rising imports.

How much of that demand is being, or will be, met by OPEC is certainly questionable, especially in the case of India with its new appetite for relatively cheap Russian crude. However, concerns over China’s economic activity are not unfounded, even if no one is predicting an economic catastrophe.

Its property and construction markets are in a state of turmoil and youth unemployment is high. OPEC strongly welcomed the IMF’s raising of China’s growth prospects to 5.4% (from 5%).

But the IMF has also warned of slower growth next year, forecasting that China’s GDP will expand by 4.6% in 2024, mainly due to a weak “property sector” and weak exports. This is not a projection meant to fill anyone with confidence.

Meanwhile, real wages in Japan, the world’s fourth-largest crude oil importer, or income adjusted for inflation, fell for the 18th consecutive month in September, falling 2.4% from a year earlier.

And the fears of recession in Europe have not diminished at all. Indeed, weak economic activity in the continent’s largest economy – Germany – is raising alarm bells. Concurrently, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Swiss Central Bank are all maintaining a high interest rate environment in step with the US Federal Reserve.

Overall, the oil market is not on an easy path in the near future. This is why geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and production cuts have failed to support the price of oil. So negative oil market sentiment is neither exaggerated nor non-existent, but somewhere in the moderate range – just like current crude oil price levels.