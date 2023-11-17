OPEC+ considering further cuts in oil production as anger grows over Gaza

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Saudi Arabia is preparing to extend oil production cuts into next year as OPEC+ considers further cuts in response to falling prices and growing anger over the Israel-Hamas war.

After prices hit a four-month low of $77 a barrel this week, four people familiar with the Saudi government’s thinking said a cut of 1 million barrels a day is likely until at least the spring.

The voluntary measure, which expires at the end of this year, was introduced in the summer as a temporary step on top of broader cuts by the oil cartel. Currently, Saudi Arabia produces about 9mn b/d, with a peak output of about 12mn b/d.

Further cuts, which could increase tensions with the US, are being discussed by OPEC+ as it prepares to meet in Vienna on November 26.

While the drop in oil prices is the main reason, members are also angry over Israel’s war on Hamas and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Additional OPEC+ cuts of up to 1 million b/d could be on the table, one person with knowledge said, describing the cartel as “galvanized” by the conflict.

Kuwait, Algeria and Iran are among the OPEC members most incensed by the conflict.

“You should not underestimate the level of anger and the pressure that leaders in the Gulf feel from their own populations that they have to respond in some way,” said another person close to senior OPEC leaders in the Gulf.

The person said there would be no repeat of the oil shocks of the 1970s, when Arab states halted exports to the West. But he added: “People have become cavalier about the possibility of oil supply cuts to send a subtle message that will be well understood both on the streets and in Washington DC.”

US President Joe Biden potentially faces a tough election battle against his predecessor Donald Trump next year, and the White House is already struggling to convince voters that the country’s economy is healthy.

People close to Saudi Arabia’s thinking stressed that no final decision has been taken yet. He stressed that any public statements by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman would remain focused on the oil market rather than the Israel-Hamas war.

Prince Abdulaziz recently took aim at hedge funds that have increased their bets against oil amid expectations that the market could slip into a small surplus next year due to a weak global economy and rising supply outside OPEC.

Christian Malek at JPMorgan said OPEC+ could cut an additional 1 million b/d to address “potential demand weakness” in the first half of next year, with Saudi Arabia taking the lead on any further cuts from other members. Expecting to “share the load.” ,

Other analysts suggested Prince Abdulaziz could pressure other countries to deepen cuts – or follow through on previous commitments to reduce production – by threatening that Saudi Arabia could go back to full production. Unless such steps are taken.

Russia, an OPEC+ member that relies heavily on oil to finance its invasion of Ukraine, has been increasing seaborne exports in recent months.

Analysts say the economic reform program of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Abdulaziz’s half-brother, is needed to keep oil prices near $100 a barrel. The plan ranges from building ultra-modern cities to hosting the 2034 Football World Cup.

But some experts suggested OPEC+ members would proceed with caution given their growing role on the international stage. The United Arab Emirates, which hosts the UN COP28 climate talks in Dubai this month, is keen to portray itself as a modernizing power.

“This is an incredibly delicate time in the Middle East,” said Helima Croft, a former CIA analyst and head of commodity research at RBC Capital Markets.

“Although the oil market has largely prevented the spread of conflict, there are still major risks, particularly on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon where a confrontation with Hezbollah could draw Iran into the conflict.”

