OPEC and Saudi Arabia are losing grip on the oil market as prices see longest decline in 5 years

OPEC and Saudi Arabia are losing control over the world oil market.

This is due to rising US supply, which has helped offset OPEC’s massive supply cuts.

Saudi Arabia may be forced to wage an oil “market share war”, one expert said.

OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia’s efforts to regain control of the oil market appear to be faltering, as evidenced by crude oil prices’ longest decline in years.

Oil prices rose on Friday, but have fallen over the past seven weeks, marking the longest decline in oil prices in five years, according to Reuters. International benchmark Brent crude rose 2% to $75 a barrel on Friday. That’s 18% below mid-October levels, when Brent traded around $92 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% on Friday to $70 a barrel, still down about 19% from mid-October, when it traded around $89 a barrel.

The nearly two-month decline is a blow to OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia, which has been trying to stem a decline in oil prices since last year. OPEC+ members have repeatedly cut output in 2023 and have agreed to a cut of 2.2 million barrels per day through the first quarter of 2024.

Cuts of about 1.3 million barrels are already being implemented by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have voluntarily decided to cut oil production through the end of the year.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister said that production could be cut further if needed. Previously, he had said that the cartel wanted to remove distortions in the energy market, and suggested that the collapse in oil prices was a “trick” orchestrated by speculators.

However, Saudi Arabia’s threats to tighten global supply have had no effect on oil market participants, who have waived the cuts as more supply flows into the market, especially from the US. US oil production has surged this year, with US crude oil exports near a record 6 million barrels per day.

Markets are also expecting softening of oil demand in the future, especially as economies around the world slow down and governments place greater emphasis on increasing the use of renewable energy.

U.S. manufacturing activity declined in November, the 13th consecutive month of decline, according to the Institute for Supply Management. China, one of the world’s largest crude oil consumers, is also grappling with a number of economic problems, which could keep demand down.

Energy expert Paul Sankey told Business Insider that those pressures could eventually force Saudi Arabia to wage an oil “market share war” against the U.S., a strategic move that involves gaining control of the market during the first half of 2024. Including flooding the world’s oil supply. Sankey said the move would be aimed at driving smaller producers, particularly U.S. shale oil drillers, out of business as they struggle to stay afloat due to falling oil prices.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com