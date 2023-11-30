OPEC+ aims to resolve impasse over production cuts

(Bloomberg) — OPEC+ will meet on Thursday as the group seeks to resolve the impasse over oil quotas and consider further production cuts to shore up falling crude prices.

The group’s leader Saudi Arabia is pressuring fellow alliance members to join them in controlling supply to prevent a renewed oil surplus next year. Delegates said deep collective cuts of 1 million barrels per day or more will be discussed when ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies hold their video conference.

Yet obstacles to the agreement remain – in particular, controversy over whether African members Angola and Nigeria should accept lower production targets to reflect their lower production capabilities. The impasse means Thursday’s meeting is being held four days later than originally planned.

Delegates said failure to resolve the issue could result in a so-called rollover into the meeting, in which members maintain output at the current level.

OPEC+ is facing pressure to intervene in crude oil markets after prices fell 13% over the past two months amid plentiful supplies and a poor economic backdrop. Markets could weaken further next year, when forecasters including the International Energy Agency expect a sharp slowdown in demand growth.

“The market wants to know whether OPEC+’s policy with supply management is pre-emptive and proactive,” said Clay Siegel, an analyst at Rapidan Energy Group LLC. “Without real production cuts, many traders will feel the market is oversupplied, leading to a bearish impact on the near-term price outlook.”

After recent falls, oil futures in London are trading around $84 per barrel. While the withdrawal provides relief for consumers after years of hyperinflation, it creates discomfort for exporters such as the Saudis and fellow OPEC+ leader Russia.

In the absence of agreement to a group-wide cut, Riyadh could maintain its unilateral 1 million barrel curb into early 2024, Rapidan Energy Group Chairman Bob McNally said in a Bloomberg Television interview. He said, the state realizes that the reserves have not been depleted enough to restore supplies this year.

If the state reverses those cuts, the selloff could deepen.

“When you look over the next months, we see a significant global oil supply surplus – and that assumes current cuts will extend into next year,” said Jim Burkhardt, head of the global crude oil markets team at S&P Global Commodity. ” insight. “The market reaction could be severe if the cuts are not maintained or deepened.”

A lasting obstacle to the agreement is a rift over production limits for the West African pair.

When OPEC+ last met in June, Angola and Nigeria were handed lower allocations for 2024, reflecting a decline in their capacity due to lower investment and operational disruptions. He was allowed a review by outside consultants, but rejected its results.

“OPEC needs to resolve unfinished business from the June meeting before they move toward deeper cut discussions,” said Helima Croft, chief commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Getting Angola to sign on the dotted line still seems to be a matter of intense diplomatic negotiations,” he said, but the group will likely reach an agreement with holdouts.

The cartel is scheduled to begin a series of online meetings on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. London time, with the main policy-making session scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

–With assistance from Grant Smith and Nayla Razzouk.

