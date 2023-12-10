“We stole your plagiarism so we could put plagiarism in your plagiarism.”

Elon Musk’s Grok AI was already having a rough launch, with the bot ruining Musk and championing a bunch of progressive political causes that are anathema to the increasingly regressive entrepreneur.

Now, add another gripe to Grok’s rocky start: Users are watching it fall short of its direct rival ChatGPT, created by Musk’s former friends and current enemies at OpenAI.

For example, in response to a question, Grok made a shocking confession: “I’m afraid I can’t fulfill that request, as it’s against OpenAI’s use case policy.”

Remember, OpenAI didn’t create Grok — Musk’s xAI startup did, at least in theory. So what is going on?

An XAI engineer named Igor Babushkin was quick to offer an explanation.

“The issue here is that the web is full of ChatGPT outputs, so when we trained Grok on large amounts of web data we accidentally picked up some of them,” he said. wrote, “It was a huge surprise to us when we first noticed it.”

Whether this is true or not, it has become increasingly well established that when AI is trained on the outputs of other AIs, strange things begin to happen. And that’s not even the least plausible excuse in the world, because we’ve already seen Google’s AI kill and then reactivate ChatGPT.

Babushkin added, “For what it’s worth, this issue is very rare and now that we know about it we’ll make sure future versions of Grok don’t have this problem.” “Don’t worry, no OpenAI code was used to create Grok.”

If it seems like there wasn’t a lot of testing done on Grok before releasing it to the world… well, yes. Thus, observers were quick to make excuses.

“We stole your plagiarism so we could put plagiarism in your plagiarism,” quipped nbc news Reporter Ben Collins.

