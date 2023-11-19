Ooni Black Friday deals include up to 30 percent off pizza ovens and accessories

Ooni is holding a Black Friday sale, offering the lowest deals ever on its highly rated outdoor pizza makers. The company’s Fiera 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven is 30 percent off, dropping it from its standard price of $349 to $244. If that’s out of your holiday budget, Oni also has the Pizza Steel 13, a flat surface that upgrades your indoor-baked pizzas, on sale for $70.

Get Ooni’s innovative outdoor pizza oven at 30 percent off.

The Ooni Frya 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven is one of Engadget’s top picks for best pizza oven. It uses “sustainably sourced hardwood pellets” to reach 950 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes and can cook stone-baked pizza in less than 60 seconds. It uses a gravity-powered hopper that automatically fills the pellet tray, allowing you to focus less on the needs of the oven and more on your pie.

The outdoor oven fits 12-inch personalized pizzas inside, allowing everyone at your gathering to customize their own pie. It weighs only 22 pounds and has a relatively small footprint, making it ideal for easy transportation and tabletop pie-baking. This can be a popular supply for outdoor parties, tailgating, camping, and other open-air activities that would benefit from more pizzazz.

Lifestyle marketing photo of Ooni Pizza Steel 13, a stainless steel slab for oven-baked pizza. The oven door opens as we see the pizza ready to eat on the steel surface.

Meanwhile, the deceptively simple-looking Pizza Steel 13 Accessory slides into your conventional oven to elevate your homemade pies. The stainless steel surface heats up fast and retains heat, helping your indoor pizza come out like a pizza made in a dedicated pizza stove. Pizza Steel 13 is on sale for $70 (normally $100).

Ooni’s Black Friday sale will run from now until November 28.

