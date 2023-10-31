Ooi Han Liew’s story of reinvention in the startup world – Fintech News Malaysia

Embarking on a second startup journey can be an exciting yet challenging experience, especially after the bumpy journey of setting up the first venture.

This sentiment was deeply expressed by Oui Han Liew, an experienced fintech entrepreneur, during his speech at “The Fintech Frontiers Conference 2023”.

But Han Lue’s keynote, appropriately titled ‘Start, Scale, Repeat: The Second Startup Journey’, was more than a walk down memory lane. Instead, it was a candid exploration of their evolution and a wealth of insights for budding entrepreneurs on the nuances of starting a second venture.

start from the beginning

Born and raised in Malaysia, Han Liew’s career path took him to the United Kingdom, where he pursued his studies and began his career in the bustling city of London during and after the financial crisis.

In 2010, he decided to step into the world of entrepreneurship. Many in the audience will know him as the co-founder of Jinraksu and RinggitPlus, where he spent more than a decade helping people improve their financial literacy and access online financial products.

Han Lue’s entrepreneurial efforts also extended to providing policy advice for the government. His important role in the National Economic Action Council testified to his influence and influence in shaping financial policy in the country.

Most recently, he took on the role of CEO and Founder at Halogen Capital, a leading digital asset fund manager in Malaysia.

When to take a step back

An important question that often confuses startup founders is determining the appropriate time to start a new venture after their first venture. Han Lue underlined the importance of acknowledging when the daily grind of startup life becomes overwhelming.

While every entrepreneur faces challenging days, he said longer difficulties should lead to introspection.

Han Lue raised the question,

“When is the right time to take a step back?”

He said it’s normal to endure the occasional tough days while diligently pursuing a startup’s mission. However, when those hard days become a constant challenge it becomes important to consider.

A framework for self-reflection

In his presentation, Han Lue introduced a framework to classify startups into three stages. The purpose of this taxonomy is to help founders assess their personal feelings and the state of their startup when considering taking a step back.

The first phase of a startup is like infancy. This stage typically involves a small team of around five to ten people, with the company starting to generate some revenue only after the product launch.

At this stage, if a founder is not actively involved in day-to-day operations, it can be challenging to consider it a true startup.

The second stage, the “teenage” stage, involves more systems, processes and a larger team of about 20 to 50 individuals. Revenue generation is continuing and growing moderately.

However, if the founder withdraws from day-to-day operations at this stage, this may lead to some sacrifices such as slower growth.

The third and final stage, which Han Lue calls the “independent” stage, represents a more mature and stable startup. This stage is characterized by significant senior staff, substantial revenues, and steady, if not explosive, growth.

In this stage, the founder’s role may be less important for daily operations, and the company may continue to grow without his or her direct involvement.

Their framework encourages startup founders to assess how they feel about their ventures and what stage of the journey their startup remains in.

Roadmap for Founders

When considering the transition from a startup, Han Lue stressed the importance of a well-thought-out plan. He offered a roadmap for founders considering such a move.

Founders should initiate discussions about their intentions with co-founders, leadership, and the team. It is essential to gain support and approval for change plans. Transparent and honest communication is important for a smooth transition.

Detailed planning is important to ensure a successful transition. The founders should outline how they will delegate authority and responsibilities over a specific period of time. The transition should be gradual and well managed, allowing the founder to maximize his or her impact while still participating part-time.

Even after stepping back from day-to-day operations, founders should remain accessible to co-founders and employees. They should be helpful advisors and supporters for the continued success of the company.

Han Lue talked about the importance of going away and actively supporting and supporting the team from the sidelines.

second startup

Stepping into the world of crypto with Halogen Capital as his second startup, Han Lue shares insights on overcoming challenges.

Learning from past mistakes and attempting to avoid repetition is important for personal and professional growth. Experience is a valuable teacher, and second-time founders have the benefit of foresight to make more informed decisions.

For continued success, it is important to keep your ego in check and remain humble and adaptable. While past successes can boost confidence, it is important to remain open to new ideas and perspectives.

Founders should view their second startup as an enhancement to their identity rather than a replacement. This perspective allows for personal and professional growth while accepting new challenges and opportunities.

Insights from a second-time founder

Han Lue’s journey as a second-time founder provides a valuable roadmap for those considering their second startup journey.

His insights emphasize the importance of recognizing the right time to step back, communicate effectively and embrace new challenges.

Ooi Han Liew’s story is an inspiring story of personal and professional growth, demonstrating how founders can leverage their experiences to navigate the uncharted waters of other startups with confidence and resilience.

Watch the full “Start, Scale, Repeat: The Second Startup Journey” at the Fintech Frontiers Conference

Source: fintechnews.my