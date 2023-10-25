Ontario finance minister calls ‘urgent’ meeting with Freeland over Alberta’s proposed CPP withdrawal

Ontario’s finance minister said in an open letter published Wednesday that Alberta’s proposal to leave the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) could cause “severe harm” to working people and retirees.

Peter Bethlenfalvy wrote to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and called for an “urgent” meeting to discuss the proposal with Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers.

“While we will always maintain our respect for Alberta, our government strongly supports the CPP and shares your serious concerns with Alberta’s proposal to withdraw from it,” Bethlenfalvy wrote.

The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith released a third-party report last month that suggested the province would be entitled to $334 billion by the time it leaves the CPP in 2027 – more than half of the fund’s assets – and public feedback. Will determine the need for a referendum accordingly.

For its part, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has estimated that Alberta is owed about 16 per cent of the fund.

Since 2020, Smith’s United Conservative government has argued that Albertans are disproportionately paying into the CPP and has said it would get a better deal if it developed its own pension plan.

The latest developments infuriated Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, who told CTV’s Question Time host Vassie Kapellos in an interview broadcast Sunday that if Alberta chooses to leave the plan, the decision to do so would be final.

Today, I sent a letter to the Deputy Prime Minister and federal Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, urging her to convene an urgent meeting of Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers to discuss Alberta’s proposed withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan . pic.twitter.com/6FOMFpjS7H – Peter Bethlenfalvy (@PBethlenfalvy) 25 October 2023

“If Albertans decided to have a referendum to exit the CPP, they would be able to do that, but it’s a one-way ticket,” said Boissonnault, who is also an Alberta MP.

He said, “You do not need to come back, this is also very clear in this law.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in on the issue, saying: “Alberta’s withdrawal would weaken the pensions of millions of seniors and hard-working people in Alberta and across the country. The harm it would cause is undeniable.”

If Alberta exits the pension plan, Bethlenfalvy said CPP funds would need to be “fairly divided” among the remaining members “while acknowledging the contributions made by workers in each participating province and territory.” .

Bethlenfalvy said the Ontario government would also welcome a “rigorous analysis” of the assumptions on which Alberta’s proposal is based.

Freeland has not yet responded to the letter.

With files from CTV News Parliamentary Bureau writer Spencer Van Dyke and The Canadian Press

