Only shopping on Lismore survived after community buy-in

An island community has saved its only shop and post office after funding was provided for the purchase.

The Lismore store was threatened with closure earlier this year after the schoolteachers who run it returned to the classroom.

A share issue campaign by the Lismore Community Trust (LCT) attracted over 230 supporters and donations of £80,000.

They now plan to build a central hub for the island’s 160 permanent residents.

The trust planned to raise £70,000 to purchase the initial stock, carry out the necessary renovations and keep the business running for approximately five years.

However, contributions from holiday home owners and regular visitors as well as neighbors brought the final total to over £82,000 and counting.

LCT chairman Andy Huff said the store’s existence is key to maintaining the island’s ability to provide for local residents without having to make the three-hour trip to Oban.

He said: “If the store were to close, it would be devastating for many services.

“We have a fragile population anyway and this would have increased the feeling of isolation. This could have been the beginning of population decline.

“But it’s great to see people from all walks of life, whether they’re permanent residents or second home owners, coming together to enhance that community spirit.

“People now have groceries available at their doorstep, relieving them of having to leave the island on the ferry.”

Nearly half the island’s population attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

The store will be staffed by full-time employees, but will be supported on a business level by volunteers.

Mr Hough, 66, who retired to Lismore from the Isle of Wight in 2018, said he was keen for the store to become an attraction for the local community, including installing WiFi provision.

But he said the trust wanted to keep the business “profitable”.

“It’s not just a place where people buy groceries, it’s a place where people can come, interact, find interesting things,” he said.

“We employ a manager who has two young children. We pay them through the shop, they spend in the shop.

“It’s a service just like anything else, but we want to make sure it doesn’t cause any harm.”

