Only 35% of Cardano (ADA) holders are in profit: Data

Cardano (ADA) has been one of the top performing crypto assets in the market with monthly gains of over 25%. The bullish momentum has so far failed to hold, as more than half of all ADA holders are still reeling from unrealized losses as the eighth-largest crypto by market cap struggles near $0.38.

According to the latest data from IntoTheBlock, only 35.71% of ADA holders are in profit, which is significantly lower than other major protocols.

Insights into Blockchain Intelligence Platform Thrown light on An important resistance point at $0.38, where 7.19 billion ADA has accumulated.

Clearing this level could reduce resistance for the crypto asset, paving the way for increased profits for holders.

Despite the recent market surge, only 35% $ADA Holders are in profit, which is significantly less than other top protocols. On-chain data shows there is a key resistance at $0.38 with 7.19B $ADA Received here. Clearing this level may reduce resistance, potentially increasing the holder’s profits. pic.twitter.com/I2IPBltUN6 -intotheblock (@intotheblock) 30 November 2023

This development coincides with a shift towards bearish momentum for Cardano, as well as lower trading volumes.

While total addresses with ADA have steadily increased to 4.4 million, the same cannot be said for active addresses, which remain below $50k despite a modest increase.

But experts suggest minimal resistance for Cardano. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez previously said that ADA is currently situated within a key demand range, which extends from $0.37 to $0.38.

This significant area, supported by data revealing 166,470 wallets holding a significant 4.88 billion ADA deposits, has generated confidence among traders.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com