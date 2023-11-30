Only 35% of Cardano (ADA) holders are in profit: Data
Cardano (ADA) has been one of the top performing crypto assets in the market with monthly gains of over 25%. The bullish momentum has so far failed to hold, as more than half of all ADA holders are still reeling from unrealized losses as the eighth-largest crypto by market cap struggles near $0.38.
According to the latest data from IntoTheBlock, only 35.71% of ADA holders are in profit, which is significantly lower than other major protocols.
- Insights into Blockchain Intelligence Platform Thrown light on An important resistance point at $0.38, where 7.19 billion ADA has accumulated.
- Clearing this level could reduce resistance for the crypto asset, paving the way for increased profits for holders.
Despite the recent market surge, only 35% $ADA Holders are in profit, which is significantly less than other top protocols. On-chain data shows there is a key resistance at $0.38 with 7.19B $ADA Received here. Clearing this level may reduce resistance, potentially increasing the holder’s profits. pic.twitter.com/I2IPBltUN6
-intotheblock (@intotheblock) 30 November 2023
- This development coincides with a shift towards bearish momentum for Cardano, as well as lower trading volumes.
- While total addresses with ADA have steadily increased to 4.4 million, the same cannot be said for active addresses, which remain below $50k despite a modest increase.
- But experts suggest minimal resistance for Cardano. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez previously said that ADA is currently situated within a key demand range, which extends from $0.37 to $0.38.
- This significant area, supported by data revealing 166,470 wallets holding a significant 4.88 billion ADA deposits, has generated confidence among traders.
