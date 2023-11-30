November 30, 2023
Only 35% of Cardano (ADA) holders are in profit: Data


Cardano (ADA) has been one of the top performing crypto assets in the market with monthly gains of over 25%. The bullish momentum has so far failed to hold, as more than half of all ADA holders are still reeling from unrealized losses as the eighth-largest crypto by market cap struggles near $0.38.

According to the latest data from IntoTheBlock, only 35.71% of ADA holders are in profit, which is significantly lower than other major protocols.

  • Insights into Blockchain Intelligence Platform Thrown light on An important resistance point at $0.38, where 7.19 billion ADA has accumulated.
  • Clearing this level could reduce resistance for the crypto asset, paving the way for increased profits for holders.
  • This development coincides with a shift towards bearish momentum for Cardano, as well as lower trading volumes.
  • While total addresses with ADA have steadily increased to 4.4 million, the same cannot be said for active addresses, which remain below $50k despite a modest increase.
  • But experts suggest minimal resistance for Cardano. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez previously said that ADA is currently situated within a key demand range, which extends from $0.37 to $0.38.
  • This significant area, supported by data revealing 166,470 wallets holding a significant 4.88 billion ADA deposits, has generated confidence among traders.

Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

New billionaires are becoming rich through inheritance rather than entrepreneurship in ‘great wealth transfer’

November 30, 2023

New billionaires are becoming rich through inheritance rather than entrepreneurship in ‘great wealth transfer’

November 30, 2023

You may have missed

New billionaires are becoming rich through inheritance rather than entrepreneurship in ‘great wealth transfer’

November 30, 2023

New billionaires are becoming rich through inheritance rather than entrepreneurship in ‘great wealth transfer’

November 30, 2023

US consumer spending slows; Labor market continues to soften

November 30, 2023
MicroStrategy bought $593 million more Bitcoin in November

MicroStrategy bought $593 million more Bitcoin in November

November 30, 2023
How to Save Money When Renting a Car

How to Save Money When Renting a Car

November 30, 2023
Only 35% of Cardano (ADA) holders are in profit: Data

Only 35% of Cardano (ADA) holders are in profit: Data

November 30, 2023