Only 30% of Americans aged 18-29 feel on track for retirement; 3 Stocks They Should Buy Now and Hold for Decades. , The Motley Fool

While many young Americans may be statistically behind in retirement planning, the good news is that people under 30 still have plenty of time to get it done. Time is a long-term investor’s friend, and Americans in their 20s still have plenty of it.

Even starting with no savings, if you saved $500 per month at a 10% annual return (the average market return over the last century), your stock would be worth $8.6 million in 50 years. Doubling your monthly savings or increasing the rate of return slightly will increase that amount significantly.

If you are already maximizing your retirement savings and want to outperform average market returns to achieve your financial goals sooner, this can be done with the right growth stocks. The main thing is to invest your money in established companies that have been demonstrating leadership in their respective markets and have been growing for many years already. These winners can be commonly found in the brands and services you use every day.

Here’s a look at three outstanding companies that have achieved above-average growth over several years as they have benefited from promising megatrends in artificial intelligence, athletic apparel, and e-commerce. They should be surefire bets for long-term outperformance.

1. Microsoft

You can make a good start by buying shares of Microsoft (MSFT-2.25%). The reason is simple: Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the biggest growth opportunities of our time, and it positions the software giant for profitable growth in the long term. It is also drowning in cash, giving it ample resources to invest in cutting-edge technologies.

Microsoft generated $63 billion of free cash flow on revenue of $218 billion last year – a key measure of a company’s profitability.

Revenue rose 13% year over year in the most recent quarter, but Microsoft’s cloud computing business, which is starting to benefit from growing demand for AI services, continues to remain ahead and generated $31.8 billion in revenue last quarter. Which is 24% more than last year. Year.

CEO Satya Nadella said, “We are increasingly incorporating AI at every layer of the technology stack and into every role and business process to drive productivity for our customers.”

While companies will increasingly turn to Microsoft’s cloud solutions, Microsoft CoPilot and the new AI-powered Bing Search feature should see increased demand on the consumer side. Microsoft is charging $30 per user per month for Copilot, which brings generative AI tools to Word, Excel, and other Microsoft 365 applications.

Over the past 10 years, Microsoft’s total revenue grew 10.5% per year, with high margin profits or earnings per share growing 14%. AI services should drive greater demand for Microsoft’s core software products, Windows and its Azure enterprise cloud services business, leading to solid returns for retirement savers.

2. Lululemon Athletica

Another growing market that is a safe bet for the long term is athletic apparel. This has been a steadily growing segment of the apparel industry for many years. Nike Leading with $51 billion annual revenue, but lululemon athletica (LULU -3.01% ) is shaping up to be the next global athletic brand. With $9 billion in annual revenue, it has a long way to go to catch Nike, but its growth record looks promising.

Lululemon shares have increased about 725% since 2013. Revenue is on pace to grow 18% this year, and there is still a tremendous opportunity ahead.

Lululemon is differentiating its brand by tapping into two powerful trends. It caters to consumers looking for premium workout gear, while also offering an assortment that meets the growing demand for casual wear suitable for the office.

This has resulted in 19.5% annual revenue growth over the last decade. Management is guiding for about 15% annual growth through 2026. It is likely to grow at double digit rates even after 2026.

Lululemon is still in the early stages of expansion into emerging markets. It grew international revenue by a massive 49% compared to the previous quarter, and is still showing double-digit growth in North America.

Lululemon has been growing rapidly since its founding more than 20 years ago. However, in 2022, management estimated that its market share would be only 1% of the total addressable market of $650 billion. If you’re interested in simple stocks that can beat the market, Lululemon is a good candidate.

3. Go shopping

It makes sense to think about how AI will benefit the economy and which stocks will benefit. The $5 trillion e-commerce market is a promising market worth considering, and here are one of the top stocks to consider Shopify (Shop 4.98%).

Shopify offers software tools to help businesses of all sizes launch an online storefront, manage sales, and take payments, among many other capabilities. From 2017 to 2022, the company’s revenue is expected to grow from $673 million to $5.6 billion.

An important feature of Shopify’s business is that it generates recurring revenue from subscriptions, but it also shares in the merchants’ success by earning a percentage of payment processing fees, shipping labels, and other transaction services. Business services revenue grew 24% year over year in the third quarter and made up 70% of the business.

Shopify has a long way to go in development. E-commerce has been gaining share in total retail spending for 20 years, but it still represents less than 15% of consumer spending in the US. New technologies such as virtual try-on services powered by AI will serve as catalysts for the e-commerce market. ,

Shopify is already investing in AI to stimulate demand for its platform. It recently launched Shopify Magic, an assistant that integrates with merchants’ data and speeds up productivity in areas like marketing and customer support, among other tasks.

Shopify is the operating system for business, with major headwinds behind it. It accounts for only 10% of US e-commerce spending, but it is also operating in the growing e-commerce market, which should yield better market returns in the long run.

Source: www.fool.com