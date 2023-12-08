Only 3 of the “Magnificent Seven” have outperformed the S&P 500 since 2022. This is what I would buy for 2024 and 2025. , The Motley Fool

S&P 500 has generated a total return of more than 20% for investors in 2023, but that growth has come almost entirely from just a handful of stocks.

the magnificent Seven” — Apple (AAPL 0.74%), Microsoft (MSFT 0.88%), Amazon (AMZN 0.37%), Alphabet (GOOG -1.31%) (GOOGL -1.42%), NVIDIA (NVDA 1.95%), meta platform (Meta 1.89%) and Tesla (TSLA 0.49%) – has produced market-beating returns through 2023. And since they all have massive market capitalizations, they have a huge impact on the cap-weighted S&P 500 index.

But only three of those seven have returned more than the S&P 500’s total return since the beginning of last year (a 1% loss). The other four have lost more money for investors than ordinary S&P 500 index funds.

Here are three outperforming stocks and one stock I’d buy for outperformance in 2024 and 2025.

Nvidia: 54.9% total return through January 1, 2022

Nvidia is the best performer ever in the Magnificent Seven since the start of 2022.

This is almost entirely thanks to its 2023 performance. The stock price was halved in 2022, falling by more than 60% at one point. But shares have surged again in 2023, rising more than 200% since the beginning of the year.

The big growth driver behind Nvidia has been the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI). Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the essential hardware to train advanced AI algorithms responsible for generative AI applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Dell-E.

Nvidia tripled its revenue in its most recent quarter, and management expects it to grow even faster in the current quarter. And with demand demanding premium pricing for its data center AI chips, it’s seeing expansion in gross margins as well.

That said, market expectations for Nvidia are very high. A single misstep, product setback, or new competitor can send the stock price crashing. So while it may continue to outperform over the next two years, it’s not getting my money.

Microsoft: 12.2% total return through January 1, 2022

Microsoft’s total return of 12.2% since the beginning of 2022 is good for the second-best performance among the Magnificent Seven. But the bulk of that improved performance did not happen until recently. In fact, since September 28, Microsoft has outperformed the S&P 500 by 11.6%.

AI has been a big story for the company in 2023 as well. After increasing its investment in leading generative-AI developer OpenAI at the beginning of the year, Microsoft Azure has established itself as the leading cloud platform for other AI developers. This has resulted in strong growth for Azure compared to competing providers such as Alphabet’s Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Microsoft has also developed its own generative AI solution for enterprises called Copilot, which can help sales teams, software developers, and healthcare professionals use AI to improve workflows. This eventually sees almost everyone using Copilot in the workplace. Considering the company’s current position as a leading enterprise software provider, it is in an excellent position to sell Copilot ($30 per month per seat).

Despite recently reaching all-time highs, I believe the stock remains attractive. Still, it’s not my favorite of the Magnificent Seven.

Apple: 8.2% total return through January 1, 2022

Apple was the Magnificent Seven’s best-performing stock in 2022, despite underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 8 percentage points. So, despite being the group’s weakest performer so far in 2023, it has still earned its place as the overall better performer since the beginning of last year.

Apple’s stock has performed well despite the decline in revenue this year. Its total revenue declined 2.8% for the fiscal year ending in September and revenue declined in every quarter of the year.

Nonetheless, Apple has shown strong earnings per share (EPS), partly thanks to a shift toward more services revenue and an increase in its profit margin due to its strong share-repurchase program. EPS grew 13% last quarter despite a decline in revenue.

With signs of improving smartphone sales growth, Apple is set to return to revenue growth and faster earnings growth. Additionally, the company is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and could benefit from demand for on-device AI applications that keep users’ data private and secure.

Even at a relatively high price-to-earnings ratio, the stock is attractive. That’s because its share repurchase program and ample cash reserves justify the high price that investors have to pay for its shares today.

But there’s one stock I like even more than Apple.

Magnificent Seven Stock Likely to Outperform in 2024 and 2025

If I could only buy one of the Magnificent Seven, it would be Alphabet.

Google’s parent company has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 8.5 percentage points since the start of 2022, outperforming only Amazon and Tesla in the group. And despite a 47% increase in stock price since the beginning of 2023, shares still look undervalued.

Google will benefit from a rebound in digital ad spending. While Meta has again seen its revenue growth exceed 20% and its margins have expanded, Google has not maintained the momentum. I hope it will close that gap as it invests in AI tools to improve search on YouTube and feature advertising, just like Meta.

Furthermore, Google Cloud is one of the main beneficiaries of continued investment in AI among enterprise customers. Although it will compete with Amazon and Microsoft for customers, it is not a winner-take-all market. All three should see benefits.

With Alphabet shares currently trading at less than 20 times analysts’ consensus 2024 earnings estimates, the stock is a bargain. This is especially true given expectations for earnings growth of approximately 20% over the next five years. While many of the Magnificent Seven still look attractive at today’s prices, Alphabet is the best of the bunch.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adam Levy has held positions at Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com