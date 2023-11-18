Only ~14% of US adults have received the latest COVID-19 vaccine update

Only 5.4% of children, 14.8% of all adults age 18 and older, and 31.7% of adults age 65 and older , [+] Seniors have received the latest set of COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of November 17. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Do you remember Covid-19? Do you know the thing that has caused the death of over 1.15 million Americans since the beginning of 2020? And the thing that may have left more than 8 million Americans with long-term COVID? Well, these days, fewer and fewer people in the US are seeing Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as a real threat based on the low uptake of the latest updated COVID-19 vaccine and its consequences. Recently conducted KFF survey.

As you probably know from seeing all those noses, many people have stopped using face masks altogether as if masks were dirty underwear. It appears very few businesses are following any kind of COVID-19 precautions, such as running air purifiers or even keeping hand sanitizer dispensers stocked. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 5.4% of children, 14.8% of all adults ages 18 and older, and 31.7% of adults ages 65 and older have had COVID-19. Have received the latest set of vaccines. Of 17th November.

Why are these updated vaccine numbers so low? Well, the KFF survey revealed that more than half of adults who previously got vaccinated against COVID-19 but did not receive the latest “updated” COVID-19 vaccine are estimated to be I am not worried. The main reason for not getting the latest, greatest shot.

No matter how one might try to spin it, the roll-out of the updated vaccine this fall has been far from a resounding success. The updated vaccine targets the XBB.1.5, Omicron subvariant of SARS-CoV-2, which sounds like a mouthful and is the subvariant that predominantly circulated until early 2023. Thus, this updated vaccine should provide much better protection against it. An alphabet soup of subvariants that have recently circulated such as EG.5 and BA.2.86. Additionally, obtaining an updated vaccine could help solve the world’s shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. The protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine begins to wane four to six months after vaccination. Thus, you can look at getting an updated vaccine a bit like updating the software on your smartphone. If you last got vaccinated in or before early 2023, it is unclear how well you are currently protected against COVID-19.

Yet, since 2020 and 2021, interest in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has certainly waned like a rock in a hot tub. The percentage of Americans who have received the updated vaccine is much lower than the 69.5% of all Americans and 79.1% of Americans. Adults who have been “fully vaccinated,” meaning they have received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines. In fact the updated vaccine rates are even lower than current influenza vaccination rates, with 35.1% of children, 36.3% of all adults, and 59.5% of adults ages 65 and older having already received a flu vaccine this season. Therefore, low uptake of the updated COVID-19 vaccine may be due to COVID-19 perception specifically rather than general vaccine perception.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is seen wearing a face mask in New York City on July 1, 2023. (photo by , [+] Gotham/GC Images) gc images

Indeed, this latest KFF COVID-19 survey, which queried a nationally representative sample of 1,301 U.S. adults via telephone or Internet from October 31 to November 7, 2023, found a COVID-in-the-air-but-I- Don has given. Never mind what many Americans may think. Even though the past three holiday seasons have seen a surge in COVID-19, only 31% of survey respondents were worried about spreading COVID-19 to others and only 28% were worried about becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. I was worried. Nearly half of respondents indicated they were not going to take any of the COVID-19 precautions outlined in the survey questions. Only 35% planned to avoid large gatherings, only 30% planned to wear a face mask in crowded places, and only 18% planned to get a COVID-19 test before visiting friends or family . Think about this when you share some fruitcake with extended family and friends at your next holiday celebration.

Are these low numbers really all that surprising, given that so many politicians and business leaders have been trying to suppress SARS-CoV-2 since 2021? People have politicized COVID-19 and COVID-19 precautions, which has made politicians a little cautious about adopting a strict COVID-19 prevention stance. There has been no clear message from the White House or the federal government about what specific COVID-19 precautions should be taken this fall and the coming winter. This lack of clarity leads many people to guess and rely more on what is spread on social media than to rely on what is written on bathroom stalls to make career, romantic and life decisions. might like. Moreover, without a more comprehensive national surveillance system, it has been difficult to track SARS-CoV-2 activity and know where and when people may be at greater risk of becoming infected with the virus. Thus, it appears that the US is going a bit blind as to what to do about COVID-19 going forward.

As the hashtag #Covidisnotover continues to emphasize on social media, COVID is not over. This is not the same threat as it was in 2020. But getting COVID-19 is still no joke. Even if you’ve been vaccinated, you can still get long-term COVID and more severe COVID-19, although this is less likely the more you are up to date on vaccinations. All indications are that SARS-CoV-2 will continue to spread. Viruses don’t respond to the life training nonsense that says “if you believe it, it will happen” or “focus on matter” or “fake it until you make it.” This does not mean that you should live in fear of the virus and not do what you want to do in life. This means there is a need for a clear national plan on how to deal with SARS-CoV-2 now and in the future.