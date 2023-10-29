Only 12 of 78 Ragpool projects audited in Q3 2023: Report

Research by blockchain security firm Hacken has found that the majority of crypto projects launched in the third quarter of 2023 had no audit reports.

According to the Q3 2023 Security Insights report, only 12 out of 78 investigated and reported audits.

Most Ragpool projects are not audited

An independent third-party audit provides a detailed review of the token, identifying project weaknesses and alerting investors. Hacken said rug pullers are one of the simplest scams to prevent, because investors can understand their anatomy by paying attention to certain patterns. One of them is the presence or absence of an audit.

Although an independent third-party audit can validate the authenticity of a project, it does not guarantee protection from a sudden withdrawal of liquidity. A project can undergo an audit, publish a report, and still make malicious changes to its tokenomics and smart contracts, thereby defrauding users.

Some of the projects that were not completed in the last quarter were audited but had poor scores. Unfortunately, users ignored the audit results because they believed that it was enough that the projects were audited. Such was the case with Magnet Finance, a lending protocol based on the base network of crypto exchange Coinbase, which had an audit stating that the project’s employer could be manipulating tokens. However, users did not care about the findings.

“Token owners continued to participate in the protocol for approximately three months following the audit results. And by the end of August, the employer had removed liquidity from LPs in several transactions. As a result, we had the second largest theft this quarter with over $5 million stolen,” Hacken said.

a common pattern

Users of decentralized crypto staking platform DeFiLabs had a similar experience to Magnet Finance. Blockchain security firm CertiK revealed in an audit that there was a centralization risk within the project’s contracts, but the warnings did not raise any concerns among users. The platform eventually backed down and disappeared along with $1.4 million worth of users’ assets.

Meanwhile, Hacken found a common pattern among the rug pulls. Developers of malicious projects typically follow the same five steps: create tokens, aggressively market them, increase the supply of tokens as liquidity accumulates, disappear with the depleted funds, and leave investors with worthless assets. .

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com