SWNS

“I spent £9k on 12 holidays in one year – everyone should take a holiday once a month”

A woman spent £9k on 12 holidays in 12 months – and says everyone should take time off work once a month. Mel Anyamene, 24, has always loved traveling and has made a New Year’s resolution to visit a new country every month in 2023. After completing her undergraduate and master’s degrees in engineering and landing a job in November 2022, Mel wanted to make sure she traveled. A nice break every month – Vow to go on holidays 12 times a year. Mel booked her first trip to Malaga, Spain in January and has since visited Dubai, Lisbon, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, Miami in the US, Nigeria, St Lucia, Grenada and Cyprus. Mel has gone abroad with friends and family – and has spent £8,300 on holidays so far – and says she was able to afford them because she lives with her parents rent-free. To round out her vacation year she plans a trip to Milan, Italy in November and Lagos, Nigeria in December. Mel, a consulting analyst from Croydon, London, said: “I made a New Year’s resolution to visit 12 countries in 12 months in 2023. “I wanted to know more. “I’ve been in continuing education for a very long time and since I just started a graduate job – I thought this would be the perfect way to spend my money. “The money will come back – not the experience. “I should enjoy myself. “Everyone should take a vacation at least once a month. “Take time for yourself.” As Mel grew up, Mel would go away with her family every year and she developed a passion for travel. She said: “From a young age my parents took me to different places. “We used to go to a new place and never go to the same place twice.” Mel decided to take up the challenge in November 2022 and booked a trip to Málaga, Spain in January and her mother, Efesi, paid for a holiday to Dubai in February 2023. She used a British Airways Amex card to get points for cheap flights to her future destinations, and she was able to afford the trip because she lived with her parents rent-free. Mel loves to travel in “affordable luxury” and spent £360 on a bohemian luxury hotel – La Zambra, Málaga and a return flight. She said: “I’m kind of a hotel person.” In March, Mel went to Lisbon for a weekend solo trip for £35 return flights and enjoyed a cooking class. She was offered a sponsored trip to Romania and was able to go for free and reached Dubrovnik, Croatia and Montenegro in April. Mel said: “Croatia was absolutely amazing. “I always boated wherever I could.” Mel loves visiting interactive museums during her trips and makes the most of her 30 days annual leave – which runs from September to August – and bank holidays by going away at weekends. She flew to Miami in June before visiting family in Nigeria in August – cashing in on her British Airways points got her a return flight for just £100. She said: “I used the British Airways Amex card and started accumulating points. “Then I could pay with points.” In September, Mel crossed to two more countries – Saint Lucia and Grenada – on a family vacation. She said: “St Lucia is a beautiful place. It is very colorful and vibrant.” Mel visited Cyrus in October and has plans to travel to Milan, Italy and Nigeria in the final months of the year. She said: “It’s perfect. I am used to busy days. I have a habit of moving.” Mel estimates he spent a total of £9,000 on his 12 trips this year – but he says you can travel for cheaper than that. Over the past few years he has visited a total of 33 countries and already has a few trips planned for next year – to Greece, Norway and Thailand. But she is not accepting the challenge of going on so many holidays in 2024. She said: “My parents say I need to rest. “I’m lucky I don’t have to pay rent. “Travel is an education. “I’m grateful I did it.” Mail Trips – January – Málaga – £360 on package flights and hotel, £300 spend February – Dubai – £700 on package flights and hotel, March – Lisbon – £35 flight, £190 hotel, £200 spend April – Romania -Sponsored travel. April – Dubrovnik, Croatia and Montenegro – £325 flights and hotel package, cost £300 June – Miami – £950 flights and hotel package, cost £1,000 August – Lagos, Nigeria, £100 flights, family stay, £150 September Cost – St Lucia and Grenada, £2,100 Flights and hotels, no cost October – Faros, Cyprus, £35 flights, £180 hotel, cost £250 November – Milan, Italy, £35 flights, £130 hotel December – Nigeria, £400 flights

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com