Online shopping is hard: AI makes it easier

While AI isn’t an automatic slam dunk panacea for every business problem, one thing it’s incredibly talented at is sifting through tons of information to help people quickly find the product of their dreams.

Anyone who has researched a product, whether it’s an e-bike, laptop, or washing machine, is all too familiar with the choice paralysis caused by information overload. Imagine instead, landing on a website and interacting with the smartest salesman in the world, available 24/7, who asks the right questions to get you the right product as quickly as possible. Meet Zoovu, an AI-powered platform that helps B2C and B2B companies match customers with the exact product they’re looking for.

Acting as the most intelligent and curious salesperson for any of us, Zuvu’s AI-based assistant curates relevant products using chat as well as colorful visualizations. getty

“Our cloud-based AI product discovery platform helps customers connect with their customers by presenting them with the right products,” said Lameez Butt, senior vice president of global alliances and channels at Zoovu. “We overcome choice paralysis by simulating the kind of in-store shopping experience you would get with the most knowledgeable salesperson.”

Butt said global brands, retailers and manufacturers realize an average of 200% conversion increase in customer purchases and a 47% increase in average cart value. A power tool company increased customer engagement by an estimated 65% in more than 35 global markets.

Digital assistant personalizes the customer experience

The Zuvu platform takes a company’s product content from a variety of sources and translates it into human language. In a concisely choreographed conversation with the customer, the digital assistant gets the product they want. Acting as the most intelligent and curious salesperson for any of us, the AI-based assistant assembles relevant products using chat as well as colorful visualizations.

“AI provides interactive shopping advice through guided conversations that understand customer intent and context,” Butt said. “By collecting data from each customer engagement, the digital assistant is constantly learning what works best based on pricing preferences and purchasing patterns. It may suggest suggestions for improving conversion rates, such as a different order of questions or product configuration.

AI helps B2B do more with less

As digital sales continue to grow in the region, AI is also proving invaluable to savvy B2B companies. Equipment manufacturers of industrial machinery in each vertical industry have thousands of parts and product combinations with many buyers. Zoovu connects information to an organization’s ERP, sales, service, and commerce systems to efficiently guide buyers.

To be clear, intelligent automation of tedious, time-consuming activities like creating complex orders and quotes based on inventory availability does not replace the human touch. Rather, it helps digitize sales touchpoints for increased profits.

“Product discovery and order configuration that used to take about a week now takes 20 minutes,” Butt said. “Intelligent automation reduces errors and returns while providing a better understanding of what your customers want. Sales reps love this platform because it frees them up to focus on relationship-building. “Companies have achieved 400% cost-savings and productivity improvements.”

More from ForbesSAP BrandVoice: Retail Trends: Eco-Friendly Online Shopping Tops $100 Billion

From shopping hustle to customer-centric business

Butt is no stranger to customer-centric shopping. During her university years, she launched a fashion app to bridge the gap between in-person and online shopping.

“People couldn’t find the perfect outfits they needed, and the app aggregated options after asking a series of personal questions like budget, lifestyle, and brand,” she said. “I have brought that same passion for solving options paralysis to Zuvu, scaling it for greater impact.”

Valuable Partnership with SAP.iO

Zuvu participated in the Customer Experience group of SAP.iO Foundry New York, the company’s global network of B2B startup accelerators. Having worked with SAP experts to strengthen its product development, go-to-market, and sales strategies, Zuvu is a fast-rising star on the SAP Store.

“Partnering with a start-up like Zuvu complements both SAP’s AI strategy and product portfolio,” said Martin Hennig, head of new ventures and technologies at SAP. “We share a human-centric approach that combines AI automation with relevant data insights from our applications, including SAP S/4HANA and SAP Customer Experience solutions, helping companies achieve amazing business results.”

Generative AI on the horizon

Having incorporated AI into Zuvu since its inception, the company is exploring generic AI as the next logical evolution.

“Customers are ready to move on from traditional sites that are simply an index of products without any coherent navigation,” Butt said. “We are already helping organizations guide customers throughout the shopping journey. Generative AI promises to accelerate human-centric digital experiences that will continue to drive growth in a digital-first economy.

Learn more about SAP.iO Foundries Program Supporting B2B technology startups around the world.