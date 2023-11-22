Ongoing learning: 20 topics and skills tech leaders should focus on

getty

Like any professional, a technology leader can benefit from continuing education. In addition to keeping up with the latest technology trends, a focus on “soft” skills and topics will help a tech leader better manage his or her team members and their time, interact effectively with coworkers, and engage with end users. It may help to understand and do a lot more.

As 2023 comes to an end and technology leaders look towards 2024, it is certainly essential for them to explore and study the emerging technology tools and processes that will impact their industry and organization in the coming months. However, balancing technical research with honing evergreen leadership skills can lead to a more effective and prosperous lifelong career. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss the topics and skills today’s technology leaders should focus on as they pursue continuing education.

1. Artificial Intelligence

As we see AI evolve across various industries, it is important that technology leaders continue to immerse themselves in the practical applications of AI. As new AI tools come to market, technology leaders must have a deep understanding of how to develop the infrastructure to maximize these tools and reap the benefits that AI can bring to businesses. -Ed Makoskey, Boomi

2. Cyber ​​Security

Cyber ​​security doesn’t just fall within the purview of your IT department. If you have a smartphone, work on a computer or use the Internet, you are exposed to a variety of complex security risks on a constant, daily basis. Technology leaders must continually educate themselves about what these threats are and what they can do about them – to protect themselves and their organizations. – Caroline Wong, Cobalt

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?

3. Strategic Domain Management

Domains are managed only in most companies; Strategic domain management, including risk management, is often missing altogether. A solid domain strategy with risk monitoring not only protects your brand, but also provides opportunities for market expansion and differentiation. Failure to create a domain strategy puts reputational capital and revenues at risk. Strategic domain management is an essential study subject for any executive in the digital age. – Daniel Strauss, Team Internet Group PLC

4. Impact of AI on the workforce

These days, leaders should learn as much as possible about AI — specifically, about its impact on the workforce. From developers to data entry admins, people are hearing about the possibility of job losses. Leaders must move forward by learning how to modernize the skills of their people. Valuable veterans are keepers—AI will not replace their institutional knowledge. -Chris Stegg, eGroup | enabling technologies

5. Design Thinking

In my view, one of the most important topics for technology executives to include in their education is design thinking. While technical skills are very important, design thinking helps solve real-world consumer problems through technology and is one of the main approaches that can make all the difference. Design thinking helps technology leaders map IT value streams and solutions to real business outcomes. – Anjali Chhabra Nandwani, Tech Mahindra America Inc.

6. Storytelling

Learn to tell a story. Technology leaders are quick to put forward needs and ideas, but they often neglect to tell the story about why their ideas are important to the organization and its stakeholders. Learn how to break down complex topics into digestible stories that engage your audience and make your points matter. -Lee Mangold, Fortress Information Security

7. Psychological safety

Leaders must venture beyond technical knowledge. One area of ​​exploration is the concept of psychological safety. By integrating aspects of emotional intelligence, leaders can pave the way for employees to express ideas, ask for help, and question the status quo without fear of consequences. Such a nurturing environment can foster innovation, utilize diverse perspectives, and foster rapid adaptability. -Andreas Pettersson, Archulus

8. Biomimicry

Technology leaders should explore biomimicry by learning from nature’s strategies to solve human challenges. Understanding how nature has developed solutions can inspire innovative, sustainable technology. This approach offers a new perspective and can lead to efficient, effective technology that addresses today’s challenges while considering the impact on our planet and its ecosystems. -Joseph Rutakangwa, Rwaazi

9. Executive Gravitas

In addition to technical proficiency, technology leaders should also invest in honing their executive pride. It’s not just about expertise; It is about having the ability to influence, inspire and lead decisively in a dynamic technological landscape. Gravitas equips leaders with an authentic presence, ensuring their voices resonate, their decisions are respected and their visions are shared, driving impactful organizational growth. – Chaitra Vedullapalli, Women in Cloud

10. Emotional intelligence

One important area that technology leaders should prioritize in their professional development is emotional intelligence, also known as EI or EQ. Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to recognize, understand, manage, and effectively use emotions, both in oneself and others. While technical skills and domain expertise are undoubtedly important for technical leaders, the importance of EQ is increasing. – Dax Grant, Global Transform

11. Generative AI

Generative AI is already proving to be a transformative technology, and your products and services are already changing because of it. Continue building those skills to stay ahead and take full advantage of the possibilities of this AI-dominated era. – Prerit Garg, Smartsheet

12. Driving business outcomes through emerging technologies

One of the skills that we need to learn is how to understand and assimilate new technologies into the existing scenario to drive business results. There’s no premium for knowing the latest generative AI tools or cybersecurity suites. When it comes to new ideas, all that matters is keeping an open mind and the ability to utilize them effectively with the talent available. Technical leaders need this same skill but it is often difficult to learn. – Samiran Ghosh, Unblocks

13. To talk

Whether you’re interacting with a customer, partner, supplier, boss, or employee, you’re constantly interacting (with or without being fully aware of it). It is important to turn the art of negotiation into a science and equip yourself with this much-needed skill. It is important to have a growth mindset and value-based exchange with every interaction. – Karthik SJ, Acera

14. Responsible AI development and use

We must focus on ongoing education in two key areas. First, cybersecurity is critical to data protection and trust-building with our partners and our end customers. Second, given the widespread impact of AI, responsible AI development and use is not just an option; This is a necessity. It demands a deep understanding of ethics, law, transparency and social concerns. It’s all about building trust and becoming the tech leader of the AI ​​world. -Pablo Junco, Microsoft

15. Understanding target users

I firmly believe that technology leaders need to know their ideal customer profile or target users as deeply as they know themselves. They need to fully and continually educate themselves about who they are building the technology for, how those people use it, what they want to achieve with it and much more. If a technology leader feels like they have lost touch with their target users, they need to double-check and reacquaint themselves with them. -Laxman Papineni, Outplay

16. Delegation

Knowing the art of delegation is essential for any technical leader. It’s about looking deeply at who you’re dealing with and identifying where you need help (and what kind of help that is) and then finding a way with yourself to address that need. Being able to have open, honest conversations. It always helps to practice 360-degree feedback with your teams and yourself. – Vidal Bharat, Bramble Energy Limited.

17. Change Management

No matter what technology we delve into, mastering change management is paramount. Without effective change management, even the most promising technology implementations can falter. – Mani Padisetty, Digital Kavach

18. Customer Empathy

Technology leaders should prioritize customer empathy in their ongoing education. Truly understanding customer needs and experiences is essential to effective innovation and delivering products that truly resonate with users. Focusing on empathy increases the ability to meet changing customer expectations and promotes more customer-centric decision making, ensuring long-term success. – Rick Kelly, Fuel Cycle

19. Cloud Operations

The topic of cloud operations is not “new,” but with so many organizations adopting multicloud strategies, it is more important than ever for technology leaders to understand how to manage and optimize the overall cloud strategy. From security implications to cost savings, to how to use generic AI to create efficiencies, cloud skills and strategies must be continually honed to ensure business value. -Aaron Sconard, Pluralsight

20. Writing and Presentation Skills

Having effective writing and presentation skills is important for technology leaders who need to influence and convince executive teams and boards to continue investing in technology. Many decision makers are not subject matter experts in technology, so it is essential to present your main points as concisely as possible to support a decision. – Tara Waters, Ashurst LLP