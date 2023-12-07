Onez Introduces an Updated B2B Web3 Product, White Label Crypto Wallet

Atlanta, GA, December 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Onez, a leader in Web3 technology, has announced a major update to its B2B product, White Label Crypto Wallet. This update reflects Onez’s dedication to innovation and excellence in digital finance.

White Label Crypto Wallet: A Comprehensive Solution

white label crypto wallet Onez is a comprehensive solution designed for businesses that want to provide crypto wallet services under their brand. The product is known for its customizability, security, and user-friendly interface, which caters to the diverse needs of businesses in the digital asset management sector. The wallet supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and offers features like staking, NFTs, seamless transactions, and an intuitive user interface, making it an ideal choice for businesses aiming to provide top-tier crypto services to their customers. Is.

Latest Updates to White Label Crypto Wallet The recent update to White Label Crypto Wallet includes several major enhancements:

Full mobile device compatibility. Achieving 100% adaptability across various mobile platforms, the wallet ensures a seamless user experience, reflecting the growing trend of mobile-first digital interactions.

Expanded Blockchain Support: The wallet now supports additional blockchains, including WAVES, XLM (Stellar), LSK (Lisk), ALGO (Algorand), XEM (NEM), ZIL (Zilliqa), ATOM (Cosmos), and XTZ (Tezos ) Are included. This update provides additional options for managing digital assets.

New staking options. Introducing staking features for TXZ and ATOM, the wallet now features additional investment opportunities, allowing users to earn rewards through network participation.

User interface updates. The wallet’s UI has been refined for a more intuitive and engaging experience, with new dashboard graphics that simplify data visualization and management.

Optimized application performance. The wallet creation process has been improved, making it the fastest white label on the market and providing exceptional efficiency for business operations.

Elevating the B2B Crypto Landscape

These updates to the white label crypto wallet are set to elevate Onez’s position in the B2B crypto landscape. The advanced wallet is not just a tool for digital asset management, but a comprehensive solution that suits the growing needs of businesses in the digital finance market.

About Onez

onez Is a leading company in developing blockchain solutions. They create versatile and user-friendly products for businesses with strong knowledge of digital finance. Onez provides cutting-edge solutions that connect traditional finance with the rapidly changing world of cryptocurrencies. Their focus on efficiency, security, and adaptability makes them a trusted partner for businesses looking for opportunities in blockchain and crypto services.

