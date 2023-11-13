Irina Dilkinska, head of legal and compliance at OneCoin, pleaded guilty this week to fraud and money laundering charges in connection with the crypto scam that resulted in a fraud that resulted in the embezzlement of $4 billion.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos accepted Dilkinska’s guilty plea, the DOJ said.

According to the official press release, the 42-year-old Bulgarian national pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison.

The scandal dates back to 2014, when Ruza Ignatova, known as “CryptoQueen,” and Carl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded OneCoin, a Bulgarian-based company that promoted the cryptocurrency of the same name.

However, it turned out to be a fraudulent pyramid scheme operating as a multi-level marketing (MLM) network.

OneCoin attracted over three million investors, generated $4.3 billion in sales revenue and claimed profits of $2.91 billion between Q4 2014 and Q4 2016.

Instead of ensuring legal compliance, Dilkinska, OneCoin’s alleged head of legal and compliance, actively participated in its operations and facilitated money laundering, including the transfer of $110 million fraudulently obtained to a Cayman Islands entity.

In September Greenwood was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement.

Meanwhile, Ignatova faced charges related to OneCoin fraud and money laundering in the Southern District of New York in 2017.

She disappeared on October 25, 2017, after traveling from Sofia to Athens, and was added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list in June 2022, with a $100,000 reward offered for information leading to her arrest.

Ignatova has not been seen in public since her disappearance, but it was speculated by some Bulgarian sources that she may have been brutally murdered on the instructions of a local drug mafia in 2018.

