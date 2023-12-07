One year since COP15: protecting nature and strengthening communities in partnership with indigenous peoples

First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities have been custodians of lands, waters and ice for millennia, and across the country, Indigenous peoples are leading large-scale efforts to conserve and manage these places. By supporting these initiatives, and working together on a common path to reconciliation, we will continue to protect nature, strengthen communities, and grow local economies with good jobs and opportunities for generations to come.

A year ago, on the sidelines of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal, Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced up to $800 million to support four indigenous peoples. Led conservation initiatives. This long-term, multi-partner funding approach through the innovative Project Finance for Sustainability model brings together government, community and philanthropic support to protect nature while supporting local economic development based on conservation and sustainable resource use. Is designed for. These Indigenous-based conservation models will protect some of Canada’s most diverse and sensitive ecosystems, including projects in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, British Columbia and Ontario. Overall, these initiatives will protect one million square kilometers of land and water in Canada.

Today, the Prime Minister joined partners in highlighting the significant progress made over the past year on advancing these landmark Indigenous-led projects, including:

Signing of an agreement in principle to finance the Qikiqtani Project for sustainability in Eastern Nunavut to create one of the largest networks of Inuit-led protected areas worldwide. Using Inuit knowledge and practices, the initiative will empower local communities to manage nearly one million square kilometers of land and water in the region, while creating good jobs and new opportunities;

The signing of a landmark Framework Agreement between 26 partners to finance the Northwest Territories Project for Permanency – one of the largest Indigenous-led land conservation initiatives in the world. Once completed, this agreement could contribute at least 2.5 per cent to Canada’s commitment to protect 30 per cent of our lands and waters by 2030;

Support of the Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan for the Great Bear Sea by 17 First Nations as well as the Governments of Canada and British Columbia. This initiative will help protect the Northern Shelf Bioregion, preserving local waters and marine life including endangered whales, ancient coral, salmon and sea birds; And

Ongoing work in partnership with Mushkegowuk Council to preserve the Omushkego Homelands – a significant portion of the boreal forest and Hudson Bay lowlands in Ontario and Nunavut – while driving local economic development.

These Indigenous-led projects are a gift to Canada and our shared future, and we are committed to a whole-of-government approach and working with all partners, including provinces and territories, to advance successful negotiations in the coming months. , As committed at COP15, the Government of Canada has provided funding for their long-term success through a model that also leverages philanthropic support. By working together in partnership, we can create a new model for management in these areas; A model that helps them move forward now and into the future, and protect land, water and ice for future generations.

“Protecting nature and moving forward on a common path of reconciliation can and should go together. A year ago, when the world gathered in Montreal for COP15, I stood with representatives of Indigenous-led conservation projects in the Northwest Territories, British Columbia, Nunavut and Ontario, and committed that the federal government would be their partner there. Will remain in form. In the year since, we have made real progress together, driving forward projects that will not only protect vast amounts of nature, but also create local growth and opportunity. Today and always, Canada will be a partner in supporting the communities’ vision of a stronger, healthier future for generations to come. RT. Honorable. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“Our nations have proven that indigenous-led conservation, supported by sustainable finance, delivers real returns for nature, economies and communities. We are pleased to work with Canada and British Columbia to deliver the Great Bear Sea PFP – an unprecedented initiative that will protect our coasts, create jobs, rebuild abundant and sustainable commercial fisheries, and strengthen coastal communities. Will do. Kwazi Marilyn Slate, Chairman of the Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative, and Dallas Smith, Chairman of the Nanawakolas Council

“We have managed our homeland for millennia, and we will do the same for generations to come. Without our land and waters, we do not exist as a people. Preservation of our motherland is also a gift to the world. The land and water that sustain Omushkego have cooled and continue to cool the planet, keeping us all safe from the even worse effects of climate change. In the spirit of wahkohtowin – The connections we all have with each other and Mother Earth – We welcome working in a whole-of-government approach with leaders from both the province and the federal government to deliver a vision for our region. A vision of conservation and, where nations agree, access to minerals critical to the green transition the world needs.” Leo Friday, Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council

“Our vision is for every community in the Qikiqtani region to participate sustainably in the management and monitoring of our lands and waters by enhancing local food security while passing on Inuit knowledge between generations. Through the partnerships we are building, we can see that our vision of Inuit-led conservation can be realized. We look forward to securing final agreements that will affirm the relationships and resources that will provide Qikiqtani Inuit the ability to deliver their vision in every community in our region. Olayuk Akesuk, President of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association

“A number of partners have come together with a shared vision to support Indigenous-led conservation in the Northwest Territories. It was inspiring to see 26 signatories coming together this autumn to support conservation, community well-being, capacity building, management, reconciliation and cultural revival, following the devastating 2023 wildfires. When finalized, the Northwest Territories PFP will create one of the largest Indigenous-led land conservation initiatives in the world. “Investments that match the scale of our shared vision will deliver transformational benefits for years to come.” Jackson Lafferty, Grand Chief of the Talchi Government

Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) provides multi-partner investments and sustainable financing for large-scale conservation and sustainable development.

These indigenous-led PFP projects bring together indigenous organisations, governments and the philanthropic community to identify shared goals to protect nature and ultimately halt biodiversity loss while advancing reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

The federal contribution of up to $800 million in funding announced last year is helping to leverage third-party investments to contribute to Canada’s conservation goals and advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Based on science, Indigenous knowledge and local perspectives, Canada is committed to working with partners to conserve 25 per cent of lands and waters by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

The Government of Canada has made historic investments in Indigenous-led conservation initiatives, including initiatives such as the Indigenous Conservator Program.

In December 2022, Canada welcomed the world to Montreal, Quebec, for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), where we reiterated the call for ambitious action to protect nature. At the conference, Canada played a leading role in the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a landmark international agreement with more than 190 countries to help protect nature and halt biodiversity loss around the world.

