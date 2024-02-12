One Year Later: How Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco Prompted the Beer Industry to Rewrite Its Advertising Standards The Daily Wire

A year ago, on February 11, 2023, transgender-identifying social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of himself drinking Bud Light in a bathtub — paid promotion that not only permanently changed Bud Light’s reputation , but is still the advertising standard for the entire beer industry.

While Bud Light dealt with public outcry and a nationwide boycott over its partnership with Mulvaney, it fought a less high-profile legal battle over whether Mulvaney’s promotion of the beer — which often presented itself as children’s entertainment on social media Is – Was in compliance with industry standards that prohibit selling alcohol to minors.

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), both members of the Commerce Committee, wrote a letter dated May 17, 2023, calling for a formal review by Beer, the beer industry’s self-regulatory organization. The institute is investigating whether Bud Light was targeting minors through its advertisements with Mulvaney.

Mulvaney posted only twice as a Bud Light partner, first on February 11 in a bathtub at the time of last year’s Super Bowl and again on April 1 for March Madness, the latter post causing an outrage that cost the company billions of dollars. There was a loss of. The company first reviewed the possibility of hiring Mulvaney in December 2022 and reportedly paid him $185,000 for the two positions.

The senators said in their letter that Mulvaney was brought on as part of Bud Light’s strategy to “attract younger drinkers” and pointed to several of his posts aimed at children, including the March , which was right in between his two posts for Bud Light. In which she presented herself as a 6-year-old children’s book character named Eloise.

The allegation was reviewed by the Beer Institute’s “Code Compliance Review Board”, which found in a July decision that Bud Light did not violate its advertising and marketing code. But just two months later that code was quietly revised — the advertising and marketing code, which beer companies are now required to follow, includes new language on social media influencers that bars any brewer from working with Mulvaney. It would seem to stop.

The guidelines also require that Bud Light go back and reevaluate Mulvaney’s positions based on the new standards.

The updated standards state that a brewing company must conduct an “after-the-fact audit” of all of its influencer placements at least twice a year. The Beer Institute says, “If the brewer determines that the ad placement does not meet the Code’s audience demographic standards, recommended steps include removing the post.”

There was no mention of influencers in the standards at the time of the initial review, and Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, used it to say that it was not responsible for reviewing influencer posts, and that Mulvaney’s It was not like this also. The company told the review board that influencer campaigns are “unique” because the content “is not controlled by the brewing company”, rather “influencers develop their own content and post it on their pages.”

This is no longer an acceptable practice. The new standards, which were announced in a September 28, 2023 press release but received no media attention, say social media influencer content should be held to the same standard as other ads.

The standards were updated just weeks after Cruz urged the action in an Aug. 15 letter in which he lamented the lack of standards for social media posts. “For example, it is a matter of concern that brewers do not pre-screen branded content by social media influencers,” Cruz wrote, noting Bud Light’s initial defense that influencers’ posts were “unique.”

The guidelines state that social media posts can only be placed where at least 73.8% of the audience is of legal drinking age – the same standard as traditional ads – and that “age-gating measures” are used if available. should go.

Independent analysis of Mulvaney’s audience not only raises questions about whether his audience adequately includes drinking-age adults, but there is also no indication that Mulvaney is using Instagram’s age restriction tool . The Daily Wire signed up for an Instagram account saying he was underage and was able to access their Bud Light promotions.

While Anheuser-Busch said in its initial defense of the Mulvaney Post that it conducted an “audience composition study” and found that approximately 80% of its viewers were 21 years of age or older, its review appears to have been inadequate. The company conducted a single analysis when it first engaged with Mulvaney in December 2022 and used it to justify both positions in the coming months.

However, beer companies need to constantly analyze the audiences of their influencers. Had it been Bud Light, it probably would have found out that Mulvaney was not an acceptable choice.

An independent analysis conducted by The Daily Wire at the publication date of this story using leading influencer analytics products Modash found that more than half of Mulvaney’s followers are 24 or younger – 7.95% are 13–17 years old. , and 45.32% are under 18 years of age. -24. It’s impossible to know the exact composition of their followers based on Instagram’s data because the cutoff date for alcohol, 21 years, is right in the middle of the 18-24 segment. But if only half of the 18-24 share had been less than 21, Mulvaney would have fallen below the acceptable range.

In his August letter, which appears to have inspired the updated standards, Cruz cast serious doubt on the assumptions Bud Light made in its audience review. One complaint reported by a Texas senator is that Bud Light overestimated the proportion of 18–24 year olds who were actually over 21, based on the assumption that users were evenly distributed by age. is – it counts only 42% of that group as underage – although there is no evidence to suggest that this is the case.

It’s possible that there are many more young people on Instagram than its data suggests. Social media platforms rely on users’ honesty to determine their age, with little or no age verification tools. Surveys show that minors routinely lie about their age to obtain social media profiles. It is therefore likely that the number of adult users in the study is overstated.

It is unclear whether Anheuser-Busch has conducted a single analysis of Mulvaney’s audience since its initial review prior to the Post, even though the new standards require it.

Anheuser-Busch did not respond to a request for comment on Mulvaney’s post, and whether it has reviewed the updated standards since their release. Mulvaney also did not respond to inquiries.

The Beer Institute declined to comment on whether any action has been taken regarding Mulvaney’s post since the standards were updated, and whether any action is required.

A spokesperson for the Beer Institute told The Daily Wire, “The Code Compliance Review Board, an independent review board formed by the Beer Institute, has already carefully evaluated the posts and determined that there were no violations of the Beer Institute Advertising and Marketing Code. Has happened.” This statement ignores the fact that the Advertising and Marketing Code was amended following the review.

Cruz warned the Beer Institute in his August letter that failure to take their concerns seriously would force him to introduce legislation to eliminate the industry’s self-governing status.

“Due to the beer industry’s stated commitment to self-regulation, there is currently no federal law against advertising alcohol to minors,” Cruz wrote. “As the Ranking Member on the Commerce Committee, it is my duty to ensure that the Beer Institute’s private regulatory system is working; If it is not, our committee may be forced to consider legislation to protect consumers, including impressionable children.

Cruz clarified in his latest letter on the topic that the Beer Institute’s exoneration of Bud Light does not mean its inquiry will end. After all, the industry trade group’s board of directors is currently chaired by Anheuser-Busch CEO Brandon Whitworth.

Bud Light has continued to struggle with its reputation this year after associating its brand with a transgender influencer. It is reportedly using this year’s Super Bowl as an opportunity for a “brand revival.”

Both of Mulvaney’s posts tagged with “#budlightpartner” will remain unchanged on Instagram.

