One word can change the course of history

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30 November: People walk with the slogan: “Let’s keep 1.5 degrees” , [+] Celsius within reach before the opening ceremony of the UNFCCC COP28 climate conference at Expo City Dubai on November 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. COP28, running from 30 November to 12 December, is bringing together stakeholders including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples’ representatives, activists and others to work towards mitigating the impacts of climate change globally. Will discuss and agree on the implementation of measures. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) getty images

Last night the release of the draft Global Stocktake text addressed collective delegates at COP28 in Dubai. Early in the evening, as news of the document’s release spread around the Expo site, there was an uproar in the hall – people realized that the pledge to reduce ‘fossil fuels’ (coal) was the first in any COP declaration. was clearly mentioned. But not oil or gas, as was referred to at COP26). Some NGOs and journalists also wrote quick reactions calling it the beginning of a breakthrough. But gradually the money decreased.

Silence fell as thousands of people read and re-read. The draft text calls on parties to take action that could include ‘reducing both fossil fuel consumption and production in a fair, systematic and equitable manner’, so as to achieve net zero before or around 2050. Science.’

One word can change the direction of history. What can There has been a concrete set of actions agreed for the next iterations of national climate plans around the world, capable of correcting our course towards 1.5C, becoming a multiple choice list, the answer to which is ‘none of the above’ lies in its lack. obligation.

The central principle of this COP is the ambition to include the phaseout of fossil fuels in the final negotiation outcomes. A growing movement of voices across the economy and wider society have come together over the past two weeks to show support for phasing out the underlying cause of climate change: the burning of fossil fuels.

Deep disappointment and concern over what some have called an ‘alarming’ draft text is evident. Some country groups, including the European Union, suggested that they could walk out of the talks if this was not addressed due to the omission of the original phasing-in language. Australia, the US, Britain, Canada and Japan said they would “not be co-signers” to a “death certificate” for small island states, calling for a strong agreement at the summit to tackle fossil fuels and tackle the climate crisis. demanded.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested that a “central aspect of success” of COP28 would be to reach “a consensus on the need to phase out fossil fuels”. The US State Department said the wording on fossil fuels needed to be “significantly strengthened”.

However, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, addressing the media, said: “The COP28 Presidency has been clear from the beginning about our ambitions. This text reflects those ambitions and is a major step forward. Now it is in the hands of the parties Have faith in who we are to do what’s best for humanity and the planet.”

There is much discussion in the corridors of the COP venue in Dubai about where the bottlenecks lie. It is understood that a large number of countries support strengthening the text to phase out fossil fuels as well as to triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency. Several countries suggested overnight that the lack of concrete actions in the draft could not be the basis for the final text.

The world has no time for ‘could’. Nations must ‘must’ and ‘deliver’ a strong negotiated outcome from COP28 for all our futures.