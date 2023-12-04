One-third or more of young investors acted on misleading online financial advice

More advisors are using generative artificial intelligence (AI) in their practice and educating their clients about the potential risks of online misinformation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As investors are inundated with financial advice in the news and on social media, from unqualified sources – such as relatives, generative artificial intelligence (AI) or online influencers – Getting wrong advice. Become more popular and active. However, according to Nationwide’s ninth annual Advisor Authority Survey, conducted by the Nationwide Retirement Institute, willingness to implement and trust financial advice from online sources varies by generation.

The survey found that more than a third (34%) of non-retired investors aged 18-54 have encountered financial information viewed online or on social media that turned out to be misleading or factually incorrect, Which includes more than two out of five. (41%) Gen Z and 34% Millennial investors.

“Social media is a powerful tool and a great resource for learning about different financial topics, but it also comes with a lot of misinformation,” said Ronna Guymon, senior vice president of Nationwide Annuity Distribution. “Online information may be inaccurate, or may not apply to your situation. That’s why it’s important to double-check the financial information you find online – or even better, turn to an advisor for help.”

The impact of online (mis)information on young investors

Young investors, who have been raised with an increase in information (and misinformation) online, are taking the financial advice they find on the Internet differently than older investors. More than two-fifths (42%) of Gen Z investors and 38% of Millennial investors are accessing financial information, guidance and advice via social media, by far the most of any generation (16% of Gen and 5% of Baby Boomers). Millennials (21%) and Gen Z (17%) are also the age groups most likely to turn to generative AI for financial information and guidance, compared to 7% of Gen X and 2% of Baby Boomer investors.

Consulting the Internet for efficient and accessible information is second nature to young investors, who are unfortunately experiencing the pitfalls of unverified financial advice in real time. More than four in ten (41%) Gen Z and 34% of Millennial investors have encountered, then acted on, misleading or factually incorrect financial information they have seen online or on social media.

In contrast, older investors appear to be more cautious about financial information online, making them less likely to fall victim to misleading advice: only 6% of baby boomer investors rated the information they saw online or on social media as misleading or factual. Have acted on inaccurate financial information – least of any generational group.

Young investors are more trusting of advisors using AI

While their elders take a more reserved approach toward AI-generated advice, many younger investors say their trust in financial professionals would increase if their advisors incorporated AI into their advising process: one-third of Gen Z investors (34% ) and 37% of Millennial investors say they would trust their financial professionals more if they leveraged AI to inform the advice they provide.

In turn, Gen Z and Millennial investors are generally more supportive of advisors using AI to streamline their work, which could lead to more meaningful client interactions, one-on-one consultations or other value-added activities for advisors. Can free up precious time to pursue further studies. Four in ten (40%) Gen Z investors and 36% of Millennial investors say they would trust a financial professional more if they leveraged AI to streamline day-to-day administrative tasks.

“While generic AI will likely continue to be an effective tool for research and efficiency, it is still important to have a qualified financial professional to be part of the process,” Guymon said. “Financial professionals are familiar with the specific needs of investors and can review any AI-generated advice and action steps to ensure they are in the best interests of their clients.”

Advisors are experimenting with AI and proactively addressing misinformation

While the emergence of AI could lead to more innovations in the financial sector, advisors today are playing it safe and using it as a supplement rather than a replacement for personalized advice. Nearly a third (31%) of advisors who plan to implement AI in their practice in the next 12 months plan to use the platform for data insights. More than a quarter (27%) plan to use it to engage customers. Importantly, the same percentage (27%) plan to use it to educate customers.

Regardless of the extent to which AI is implemented, most advisors see it becoming part of their work to some degree in the next year. Only 19% of advisors say they do not plan to implement AI capabilities into their practice in the next 12 months.

To ensure their clients do not fall victim to financial misinformation found online, advisors are leaning toward educational and preventative measures to emphasize the importance of verified, reputable financial advice. Six in ten (60%) advisors are providing guidance to their clients on a case-by-case basis when they are asked questions about a specific situation, and almost the same number (58%) are providing guidance to their clients. are educated about the potential. The risks of misinformation found on social media and generated by AI. Additionally, 47% are encouraging their customers to stick to their long-term financial plans to avoid hasty decisions.

For additional information on this survey data, see our infographic.

Nationwide’s ninth annual Advisor Authorization Study, conducted by the Nationwide Retirement Institute®, explores the critical issues facing advisors, financial professionals and individual investors and the innovative technologies they need to succeed in today’s complex marketplace.

About Advisory Authority: Methodology

The research was conducted online from August 14 to 30, 2023 by The Harris Poll on behalf of Nationwide among 507 advisors and financial professionals in the US and 2,404 investors aged 18+ with $10K+ of investable assets (IA) . Advisors and financial professionals included 274 RIAs, 196 broker-dealers, 143 wirehouses and 52 other financial professionals. Among the investors, there were 636 Mass Affluent (IA of $100K-$499K), 529 Emerging High Net Worth (IA of $500K-$999K), 402 High Net Worth (IA of $1M-$4.99M) and 219 Ultra. High net worth (IA of $5M+), as well as 618 investors with less than $10K to $100K of investable assets (“less affluent”). Investors include a subgroup of 464 “pre-retirees” aged 55–65 who have not retired.

About Harris Poll

The Harris Poll, one of the longest-running surveys tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment in the US since 1963, is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that Provides social intelligence for changing times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building a twenty-first century corporate reputation, formulating brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insight and advice to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both AM Best and Standard & Poor’s. An industry leader in fostering customer-centric innovation, Nationwide offers a full range of insurance and financial services products, including auto, business, homeowners, agricultural and life insurance; Public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; Excess and Surplus, Specialty and Surety; Pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information visit www.nationalide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter,

Nationwide Investment Services Corporation (NISC), Member FINRA, Columbus, OH. Nationwide Retirement Institute is a division of NISC.

Nationwide, Nationwide N and Eagle, Nationwide is on your side and Nationwide Retirement Institute are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2023 Nationwide.

