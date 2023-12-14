In the shadow of Mexico’s oil industry, a fishing community is lost to the rising sea.

“I will fall asleep listening to the sound of the ocean. I will tell him [the sea] I know I will miss you because with that noise you taught me how to love you.”

When Eglisa Arius flooded Arius’s house, she asked for enough time to gather her belongings from the sea, and he gave her it.

“And so, when I left, I said goodbye to the sea. I thanked him for the time he had with me.”

Arias had to flee his home in the seaside town of El Bosque in early November. She was one of many who moved to the Gulf of Mexico in the 1980s in search of work, particularly fishing.

There are now fewer than a dozen residents left as the sea swallows El Bosque due to brutal winter storms and some of the fastest rising sea levels in the world.

Millions more Mexicans will be displaced by climate change by 2050, according to the Mayors Migration Council, a coalition that researches internal migration.

just one storm away from destruction

El Bosque is a group of twisted concrete piles where houses used to be. Forced to flee the homes they built, locals have moved into rental properties and are desperately waiting for government assistance.

Guadalupe Cobos is one of the few people still living in the city. “The residents’ relationship with the sea is like a toxic marriage,” says Cobos, sitting on the seashore.

“I love you when I’m happy, right? And when I get angry I take away everything I gave you,” she said.

With rapidly rising water levels, winter storms called “Nortes” have pushed the coastline by more than 500 meters since 2005, according to Lilia Gama, a coastal vulnerability researcher at Tabasco Juárez State University.

“Earlier, if a Norte came, he would stay for a day or two,” Gama said. “The tide will come, rise a little and then go away.”

Now, driven by warmer air that can hold more moisture, winter storms last for several days at a time.

Local scientists say another powerful storm could destroy El Bosque forever. The transfer is still several months away due to bureaucracy and lack of funding.

Mexico shoots itself in the foot with its oil industry

As the sun sets over the beach, Cobos, known to neighbors as Donna Lupe, points to a dozen small, orange stars on the horizon—oil platforms burning gas.

“There’s money here, but not for us,” she says.

As soon as El Bosque was settled, the state oil company Pemex set out on exploration work in the gulf – tripling production and output of crude oil. Mexico As a major international exporter. A new refinery is planned in Tabasco, just 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of El Bosque in the country.

Sea levels in the Gulf of Mexico are already rising three times faster than the global average, according to a study co-authored by researchers from New Orleans, UK. Florida And California this March.

Mexicans are being left behind

Coastal communities from Quebec to around the world are facing a similar slow-motion battle with water new zealandPreparations for a “managed withdrawal” have begun.

However, little seems to have been managed regarding the retreat from El Bosque. When the Zolo family fled their home in late November, they left all 10 children under a tarpaulin in the heavy rain at midnight.

When The Associated Press visited El Bosque during a storm in late November, the community was accessible only on foot or by motorcycle.

New houses It won’t be ready before the fall of 2024, says Raúl García, head of Tabasco’s urban development department, who himself said the process is too slow.

While advocates call for specific climate adaptation laws, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was born just inland, has made oil development a key part of his platform.

The situation could change if former Mexico City mayor and accomplished scientist Claudia Sheinbaum is elected president next year. Despite being a disciple of López Obrador, she pledges to commit Mexico to stability, a promise that is more urgent than ever.

