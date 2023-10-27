One state is installing more solar panels than any other state – what it means for the future of the power grid

Although Florida had lagged behind states like California and Texas in total solar panel installation, it has recently become a leader nationwide.

The aptly named Sunshine State added 2,499 MW of solar power capacity during the first six months of 2023. By comparison, California added only 1,648 MW and Texas added 1,292 MW within the deadline. For the first time, Florida takes the top spot in the race for solar capacity in 2023.

Considering that a one-megawatt plant can power between 400 and 900 homes a year (or somewhat less because solar power generation is intermittent), the increase in Florida’s generating capacity would generate approximately one million May have the capacity to power more than 100,000 homes.

Canary Media reported that two reasons for this surge in production include the clean energy stimulus from the Inflation Reduction Act and the stabilization of supply chains following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, according to news outlets, the state relies on dirty energy for most of its power needs. Only 6% of the total energy in the state comes from solar energy. The state lacks a renewable portfolio standard – which would require a utility to generate a certain amount of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

It also lacks power-purchase agreements that would allow homeowners to purchase energy from third-party panels installed on their rooftops through solar lease agreements.

As a result of the policies, most of the solar added in Florida came from utilities (86%) rather than home solar arrays. However, the state still allows net metering, allowing homeowners to sell energy generated by home solar panels back into the grid.

Florida’s growth in solar power signals a major boom for renewable energy in the U.S. market. The country as a whole is expected to add 32 gigawatts (32,000 MW) of solar capacity this year, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. This was an increase of 52% over the previous year.

Increasing solar capacity will improve the country’s renewable portfolio and prevent dirty air pollution from sources like coal and oil.

