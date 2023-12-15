DULUTH – One Roof Community Housing is expected to be an even busier organization next year than it is today, thanks to funding detailed in a package of proposed projects headed to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for a vote on funding Thursday.

Agency officials plan a news conference Friday morning to announce the portfolio of housing initiatives it will support across the state. But the News Tribune on Thursday asked One Roof Executive Director Jeff Corey for his thoughts on the huge amount of projects the organization now appears to have in the pipeline.

The kitchen area of ​​a new-construction narrow-format single-family home in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.

Clint Austin/Duluth Media Group

“This is a historic amount of funding for us and it will really help us raise our game,” he said. “The amount of work before us now is truly tremendous.”

One Roof is preparing to tackle a number of housing developments across the region with the help of MHFA, including the following projects:

$10.5 million to renovate 24 units of affordable rental housing at Birchwood Apartments in Grand Marais.

$32.4 million to build 72 units of affordable housing as part of the Bray View development on Duluth’s East Fifth Street, with additional support from Essentia Health and the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery.

$4.5 million to acquire and rehabilitate 24 Duluth residences that will become part of the Community Land Trust.

$875,000 for the acquisition and rehabilitation of five homes in small neighboring communities around Duluth, which will also become part of the Community Land Trust.

$3.9 million to build 16 new homes on dispersed sites for inclusion in the Community Land Trust.

$6.3 million to build 20 homes as part of Phases I and II of the Community Land Trust’s Harbor Highlands Project.

$525,000 to provide down-payment assistance to 25 first-time home buyers.

$3.5 million to build eight Community Land Trust homes in Grand Rapids.

The listing brings the total investment to more than $62 million.

While One Roof is based in Duluth, Corey said its service area is much larger.

Corey said Duluth faces a lot of affordable housing challenges, but they’re even more acute in some places, such as in Grand Marais, where One Roof aims to provide 24 units of much-needed affordable family housing at the Birchwood Apartments. To refresh and preserve.

Kitchen and dining area of ​​a new-construction narrow-format single-family home. The homes are designed to fit on many of the 25-foot-wide vacant lots available in Duluth.

Clint Austin/Duluth Media Group

“The real estate market in Grand Marais is not unlike Duluth, but probably even more intense,” Corey said. “Just as Duluth is challenging, it’s even more challenging there.

“Incomes are a little lower and property values ​​are generally higher,” he said. “So, it’s really hard for people who work in low-wage jobs in Grand Marais to afford housing, and it’s even harder for families. That’s why a project like Birchwood is really important.

Corey credited the Cook County Housing Authority and the apartment complex’s current owner for helping One Roof put together a successful proposal to reinvest in the property.

One Roof has also built 10 land trust homes in Grand Marais. It has also been involved in providing additional North Shore workforce housing in Lutsen.

In addition to providing senior housing, the Bray View project is expected to bring a child care facility to downtown Duluth. The city has committed approximately $3.8 million in federal pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to support the project.

Corey estimates it will take 12 to 14 months to complete once construction begins at Bray View.

He said the level of activity will be unprecedented. Never before had One Roof received funding for more than one multi-family development in a year.

Corey acknowledged that the Land Trust will need additional local funding to bring some of its homes to the market. “With costs rising so much, it’s been a struggle to actually bring projects in on budget,” he said.

The Land Trust now has a hand in maintaining the affordability of approximately 370 homes in Duluth, Cloquet, Proctor, Hermantown, Two Harbors, Grand Marais and Grand Rapids, a number expected to grow in the coming year.

Both newly constructed narrow-format single-family homes have 4.6 kW solar arrays on their rooftops. It is visible from the bedroom window of the house next door.

Clint Austin/Duluth Media Group

Corey acknowledged that the amount of work ahead would be enormous.

“It is challenging, but that is why we are here. We like that challenge,” he said. “I like the challenge of figuring out how we provide all this housing that we have money for, rather than the challenge of deciding what to do when we don’t have enough money.”

One Roof also manages 42 units of rental housing at Decker Dwellings in Duluth and 16 units in Lutsen. It also has 52 units of rental housing under construction at the Brewery Creek development off Sixth Avenue East and another 24 units under construction at Plover Place in Duluth.

“We’re really happy to be able to bring more homes to more people,” he said.

The two new construction narrow-format single-family homes were designed by Hughes Olsen and manufactured by Lagom Modular.

Clint Austin/Duluth Media Group

The upstairs hallway and second floor bathroom of a new house.

Clint Austin/Duluth Media Group

One of the bedrooms in a new single-family home.

Clint Austin/Duluth Media Group

The living room area of ​​a home in Gary-New Duluth.

Clint Austin/Duluth Media Group

Two new single-family homes in Duluth. The homes are energy efficient and Energy Star certified, so they perform on average about 20% better than typical new construction homes.

Clint Austin/Duluth Media Group

Peter Passey covers city and county government for the Duluth News Tribune. He initially joined the newspaper in April 2000 as a business reporter, but over the years he has worked across multiple beats.

Source: www.bing.com