One person arrested by the fraud squad probing fake aircraft parts scam

Fraud squad investigators probing a company accused of supplying counterfeit airplane parts to airlines around the world have arrested a man.

The man was being questioned on Wednesday after his home was searched by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

London-based AOG Technics supplies parts to airlines around the world, but has been accused of selling products using fake safety documents.

In some cases it caused planes to be grounded, leaving carriers and manufacturers scrambling to figure out if they were affected.

Ryanair is among the companies that have discovered counterfeit parts and blamed the British company, while US carriers Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have also discovered suspicious components on their planes.

AOG Technics is also facing legal action by US manufacturer CFM International after the company’s CFM56 – the world’s best-selling jet engine – was said to be affected.

The SFO said AOG has been supplying parts for the CFM56 and CF6, the most commonly used cargo aircraft engines, since 2015.

CFM56 engines are used in the Airbus SE A320 and Boeing 737 jets, among others, and about 22,000 engines are still in service globally.

Aviation regulators in the UK, US and Europe have issued alerts to businesses that may have purchased AOG products amid safety concerns.

The SFO is working with the UK Civil Aviation Authority on the investigation.

Nick Efgrave, director of the SFO, said: “This investigation concerns very serious allegations of fraud relating to the supply of aircraft parts, with potentially far-reaching consequences.

“The SFO is in the best position to pursue this investigation vigorously and we are committed to establishing the facts as quickly as possible.”

As the scandal unfolds, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has called for greater scrutiny of third-party jet engine suppliers.

AOG could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Industry sources told Reuters the parts in question were not considered critical, but their presence still makes it impossible to verify airworthiness.

Lawyers for CFM and its co-owners General Electric Safran claimed that AOG used a “deliberate, dishonest and sophisticated scheme to deceive the market with fraudulent documents on an industrial scale”.

In the application filed in the High Court in London, they claimed to have documentary evidence that thousands of jet engine parts were sold by the British company to airlines operating commercial aircraft equipped with CFM jet engines.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com