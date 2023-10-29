It’s been a tough year for finance stocks. The banking crisis in March had an unwanted impact on the sector and all financial stocks suffered losses. The looming threat of a recession is also making investors hesitant about consumer finance stocks. A blue-chip, Warren Buffett-backed stock that has fallen 20% since its recent high in July American Express(NYSE: AXP).

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway He owns approximately 152 million shares of American Express, making it the third largest stake in his investment portfolio. This long-term Buffett holding, which has been in Berkshire’s portfolio since 1993, has taken a hit this year and recently fell more than 4% in the days following its quarterly earnings announcement.

Is this a dip worth buying for investors? Let’s look at its results to find out.

American Express’s record quarter

American Express reported solid third-quarter earnings in its report last week. Its revenue came in slightly above analysts’ estimates, while its earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 were well above forecasts of $2.96. Company management also backed its full-year EPS and revenue growth guidance.

By all measures, American Express posted a solid quarter. Total network volume of $420 billion was 7% higher than the same quarter last year, while total revenue and net income increased 13% and 30%, respectively. The payments company’s record quarter was driven by strong spending, travel and entertainment spending by its premium customer base.

Increase in write-offs hits sentiment

American Express posted a solid quarterly earnings report, so it was interesting to see that stock fall so much in the following days. The selling may be due to storm clouds over the financial sector. In recent quarters, consumer finance companies have seen an increase in write-offs and past due accounts. In response, these companies have built up reserves for credit losses to cover potential future losses.

Earlier this year, consumer credit card debt exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Additionally, second-quarter delinquency rates on credit card loans at the largest banks are now above pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

In the third quarter, American Express recorded a $1.2 billion provision for credit losses, up from $778 million a year earlier. The net write-off rate on its card member loans and receivables also increased from 0.9% last year to 1.8% in the latest quarter.

Amex’s credit quality is best in class

American Express operates the third largest credit card network in the world, but what sets it apart is its strong brand. The company offers high-end card products and has a brand that is often associated with luxury. This strong brand attracts a premium customer base that can better withstand economic downturns.

Compared to competitors, American Express’s credit metrics are solid. Its net write off rate on card member loans is 1.8% which is lower than the industry average rate of 2.6%. moreover, Search for financial servicesWith its non-premium customer base, it recently reported a charge-off rate of over 4% on its credit card loans.

Should investors buy the dip?

The recent steepening of the yield curve again has market participants on alert about a possible recession. Consumer finance companies will be sensitive to a potential economic downturn, which could impact consumers’ spending and ability to repay debt. If that were to happen, American Express and its premium customer base are well-positioned to handle such a scenario. Other consumer banks that serve low-premium customers would be more vulnerable in this case.

American Express is a solid stock with a strong brand and its recent decline is worth buying. An economic downturn will undoubtedly affect the business, but it is better able to weather the storm (if it happens). And if the Federal Reserve achieves the coveted soft landing and keeps the economy from recession, this downturn is an excellent opportunity to move past that moment.

