One of Wall Street's most vocal stock-market bearers is seeing signs that corporate earnings may be in trouble

One of Wall Street’s most vocal bearers is seeing signs of a softening in corporate earnings that could hamper the ability for stocks to continue climbing in 2024.

Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s top U.S. equity strategist, said in a note shared with MarketWatch on Monday that he is skeptical of the ability of the largest U.S.-traded companies to aggressively grow their profit margins in 2024 as Wall Street analysts expect. , That could make it more difficult for companies to meet analysts’ lofty earnings growth targets.

Signs of declining profit margins have already helped prompt analysts to lower their expectations for earnings growth for the quarter running.

FactSet data cited by Wilson and others shows that EPS forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2023 have fallen sharply since late September, with the S&P 500 SPX down 5.3% to $54.81 from $57.86.

Of course, analysts still expect earnings growth of 11.8% for calendar year 2024, which is well above the 10-year average growth rate of 8.4%, Butters said. Analysts are sticking to their predictions despite economists fearing a recession would never materialize in 2023 and would eventually begin sometime next year.

But Wilson has a much more modest view on the prospects for EPS expansion next year. He and his team see only 7% growth, well below the Wall Street consensus. Ultimately, it may all depend on the rate at which companies can expand their profit margins – if they can be expanded from levels that are already relatively high.

“We also expect a pickup in EPS growth (+7%) next year, but as we look at earnings, a little in terms of the magnitude of margin expansion (consensus at 30 bps y/y versus 50 bps y/y) are less optimistic. “Risks remain in the near term before a broader recovery occurs over the next year,” Wilson said in his report.

As investors look for early indicators of how companies may perform next year, Wilson and his team tell clients that companies’ ability to boost sales growth, which is often necessary to boost profits, is at stake. May depend on what happens with prices.

Historically, the finished goods component of the index has been a reliable leading indicator for revenue growth among S&P 500 firms.

Morgan Stanley

He and his team will keep an eye on Wednesday’s PPI index report for more clues. The average forecast of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal is projecting growth of just 0.1% in November, compared with a 0.5% decline in October, the biggest decline since April 2020.

As Wilson pointed out, profit-margin estimates appear to drive earnings forecasts.

Morgan Stanley

The projected net profit margin for the S&P 500 this quarter 2023 is 11.2%, FactSet data shows. That would be lower than the final reading of 12.2% for the third quarter, and below the five-year average of 11.4% — but would be on par with the margin of last year’s fourth quarter, when corporations reported negative year-over-year growth. earnings per share.

However, the situation is expected to improve in the new year. For 2024, Wall Street analysts expect S&P 500 companies to report profit margins of 12.3%. If that happens, it would be the second-largest annual net-profit margin reported by the index since FactSet began tracking the metric in 2008.

Source: www.marketwatch.com