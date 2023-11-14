One of Wall Street’s biggest bearers says ‘big crash’ is coming as markets are in the biggest credit bubble in history

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

According to Mark Spitznagel, financial markets are headed for a “massive crash.”

A bearish hedge fund manager tells the Intelligencer he thinks the US is in the biggest credit bubble in history.

He warned that bursting that bubble could “burn down the entire forest”.

One of Wall Street’s most pessimistic hedge fund managers is sounding the alarm for a coming market crash, as the US is in the midst of “the largest credit bubble in human history.”

Mark Spitznagel, CIO of Universe Investments, who counts “The Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb as an advisor, has already warned of a market crash worse than 1929. This crash is getting closer because of the huge bubble in America. Credit markets, Spitznagel said in an interview with the Intelligencer on Monday.

“We are in the largest credit bubble in human history.” Spitznagel said. “This is entirely due to artificially low interest rates, artificial liquidity in the economy that really happened on a massive scale after the great financial crisis.

He warned, “And credit bubbles end. They burst. There’s no way to stop them from bursting. The debts have to be paid off or they end up in default. And of course, the debt burden today is greater than that.” At a level that cannot be repaid.”

Other market experts have warned of an upcoming credit event as rising interest rates weigh heavily on the economy. The debt accumulated over the past decade, when interest rates were extremely low, is about to run into trouble, according to Bank of America. Bank of America has said it thinks about $1 trillion will go into debt due to rising borrowing costs. Private debt is headed toward possible default.

Defaults and defaults on high-risk corporate debt are already rising. According to Charles Schwab, total corporate defaults and bankruptcies are likely to increase by the end of the year, with a peak in the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, the public debt picture is also becoming troubled, with total US debt reaching $33 trillion for the first time this year. Goldman Sachs estimates that under a higher-than-long interest rate regime, the total cost on the US debt balance could hit a new record by 2025.

The good news is that the economy is growing, but even that fact is a “Pyrich victory,” Spitznagel said.

“You take the win now for the pain later. That’s exactly what monetary intervention does: It’s giving you something now, and later you have to pay for it with a lot of interest. And of course , the federal debt is the same – it’s our grandchildren’s problem.”

All this spells trouble for the overall market, which may feel the pain as the credit bubble deflates in the economy.

“It would destroy the whole forecast,” Spitznagel said of the credit bubble bursting. “So I’m certainly not saying I don’t think there’s going to be an accident. I think there’s going to be a major accident,” he said.

That crisis may not go away, he said, and an event like Spitznagel is predicting could send interest rates falling to “very low” levels within “the next year or two.”

Spitznagel said that despite the market turmoil, investors should not hesitate to invest in stocks for the long term. He observed that the S&P 500 had outperformed all hedge funds in the market over a 20-year period, and said that it was the only investment he would buy if he could only execute one trade over the next two decades.

