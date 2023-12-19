Peter de Graaff/RNZ

The 80-metre superyacht Artifact, owned by Canadian tech entrepreneur Mike Lazaridis, arrives in the Bay of Islands.

One of the world’s most exclusive superyachts has docked in the Northland port of Opua for a two-week stay.

The 80-meter artifact is owned by Canadian tech entrepreneur Mike Lazaridis, best known for creating the BlackBerry mobile device.

Built in Germany in 2020 at an estimated cost of $240 million and named Motor Yacht of the Year in 2021, Artefact is one of the world’s largest superyachts by volume.

It is believed to be the largest motor yacht ever to sail the Bay of Islands.

The ship arrived just after 1pm on Tuesday and was towed to Opua Wharf by the harbourmaster ship Waikare.

The artifact is expected to remain in the Bay of Islands until January 1.

The 80-metre superyacht Artifact berths at Opua Wharf.

It has a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, a range of 5300 nautical miles and a crew of 17, including two chefs and a sous chef.

The ship is notable for the enormous amount of glass used on the passenger decks – 70 tons of glass were used in its construction – and its interior features such as the high-ceilinged Tai Chi room designed in such a way that Marshall Practitioners of the art can keep the sword above. their heads.

Lazaridis, 62, was born in Turkey to Greek parents who moved to Canada as a child.

At the age of 12, he won a prize for reading every science book in the library in his hometown of Windsor, Ontario.

After founding BlackBerry he became an expert in quantum computing. He has donated large sums of money to theoretical physics research.

When Lazaridis was named a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2014, he was described as the father of what would later become known as the smartphone.

It was not known whether the artifact was on the ship when it docked Tuesday afternoon.

Irwin Wilson, commercial manager at port authority Far North Holdings, said the “fantastic” ship’s visit was a sign of the Gulf Islands’ post-Covid recovery and a bountiful season on the water.

The artifact was joined in the bay on Tuesday by the boutique cruise ship Crystal Symphony, one of a record 93 cruise ships expected this season.

Even superyachts need to obtain customs clearance.

Although there were many smaller cruise ships arriving this year, unless there were any cancellations due to weather or other factors this year, the number of passengers would also be a record.

The season will pick up after January 18 with three ships a day on January 31. The largest ship, Ovation of the Seas, with 4,180 passengers, was scheduled to return on February 12.

Wilson said cruise ships play an important role in the economy of the Bay of Islands and Northland, as they bring “fresh money” into the region, rather than money recycled among locals.

He said each passenger spends an average of $180 on the shore, which has increased to $23 million this season.

